//Wiregrass Dean Selected for South GeorgiaLEADS Initiative

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PHOTO: Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Dean of Health Sciences Jennifer Ray has been selected for the 2026-2027 South GeorgiaLEADS Regional Leadership Initiative, where she will join leaders from across South Georgia for eight months of leadership development, collaboration and regional engagement.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Dean of Health Sciences Jennifer Ray has been selected for the 2026-2027 South GeorgiaLEADS leadership initiative.

Release:

VALDOSTA, GA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is proud to announce that Jennifer Ray, Dean of Health Sciences, has been selected to participate in the 2026-2027 South GeorgiaLEADS Regional Leadership Initiative (RLI).

South GeorgiaLEADS is a premier regional leadership development program designed to strengthen the leadership capacity of professionals throughout South Georgia while building a network of individuals committed to the continued growth and success of the region. Ray was selected as a member of the program’s ninth cohort, which begins August 20 with a kickoff retreat at the Windsor Hotel in Sumter County.

The eight-month program takes a holistic approach to leadership development, providing participants with opportunities to expand their leadership skills while gaining exposure to resources, communities, organizations and leaders across South Georgia and the state.

“We are incredibly proud of Jennifer and the leadership she demonstrates every day at Wiregrass,” said Michael Williams, Executive Vice President at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Secretary of the South GeorgiaLEADS Board of Directors. “Having personally completed the program, I know firsthand the impact this experience can have. It provides an incredible opportunity to grow as a leader, build meaningful relationships and gain a broader perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing our region.”

Ray has been part of the Wiregrass community since January 2015 and has steadily advanced through leadership roles within the college’s Health Sciences division. She began her career at Wiregrass as the Radiologic Technology Clinical Coordinator, later serving as Radiologic Technology Program Director, Assistant Dean of Health Sciences, and Dean of Health Sciences. She has served in her current role since May 1, 2025.

“I am honored to have been selected for the 2026-2027 South GeorgiaLEADS Regional Leadership Initiative,” said Ray. “I look forward to learning from other leaders across South Georgia, building relationships and gaining a deeper understanding of the opportunities and challenges impacting our region. I am especially excited to bring those experiences back to Wiregrass and continue finding ways we can serve our students, our communities and our regional workforce.”

In her role as Dean of Health Sciences, Ray provides leadership for Wiregrass’ health sciences programs and works with faculty and staff to support student success and prepare graduates to meet the healthcare workforce needs of the region. Throughout her career at Wiregrass, she has also demonstrated her commitment to developing future leaders and professionals through her work as a SkillsUSA Advisor through her leadership as a SkillsUSA advisor and Georgia SkillsUSA Health Knowledge Bowl Technical Chair.

Ray earned an Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology from Valdosta Technical College, a Bachelor of Science in Education in Workforce Education and Development from Valdosta State University, and a Master of Education in Adult and Career Education from Valdosta State University.