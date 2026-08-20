//GBI Arrests Fort Valley Man in 2025 Murder Investigation

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FORT VALLEY – The GBI arrests a 25-year-old man on murder and other charges in connection with a 2025 fatal shooting.

Release:

Fort Valley, Peach County, GA (August 18, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Justin Jaleel Clark, age 25, of Fort Valley, GA, with Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime in connection with the death of Devonte Denzell McMillian, age 30, of Plainsfield, New Jersey, on August 30, 2025. The Fort Valley Police Department (FVPD) requested the GBI to assist with the death investigation.

On Saturday, August 30, 2025, at about 7:44 p.m., Peach County 911 received a shots-fired call at a home in the 500 block of Hinton Street in Fort Valley, GA. When FVPD officers arrived, they found McMillian at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures on McMillian. McMillian was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

McMillian’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy was conducted.

Clark was arrested on August 14, 2026, and booked into the Peach County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at 478-987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.