//United2Prevent to Host 5th Annual Run to Prevent

VALDOSTA – United2Prevent invites the community to participate in the 5th Annual Run to Prevent at Unity Park in September.

Every step can make a difference. This September, United2Prevent invites the community to lace up their running shoes and join the 5th Annual Run to Prevent, a 5K and 1-Mile Run dedicated to raising awareness for suicide prevention, honoring lives lost, and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

Held in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month, the event highlights the ongoing need for education, support, and connection. Suicide remains a serious public health crisis in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 48,824 people died by suicide in 2024, and suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth and young adults ages 15-34.

Run to Prevent will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Unity Park in Downtown Valdosta. Registration opens at 7:00 a.m., with the 5K beginning at 8:00 a.m. and the 1-Mile Run at 9:00 a.m. Awards will be presented immediately following the 1-Mile event.

More than just a race, Run to Prevent is a community gathering that brings people together to support one another and promote hope. Participants and families can enjoy music, therapy dogs, and an encouraging atmosphere while helping advance the conversation around mental health and suicide prevention.

Registration is available online in advance or on the day of the event. The registration fee is $25 for both the 5K and 1-Mile Run and guarantees an event t-shirt for participants who register by August 28.

To register or learn more, visit www.united2preventsuicide.org.

About United2Prevent

United2Prevent is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding of suicide and providing resources to prevent it. Through education and community engagement, United2Prevent seeks to create a more empathetic and supportive environment for individuals facing mental health struggles.

www.united2preventsuicide.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/united2prevent

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