//Peach Cobbler Tops Georgia’s Nostalgic Summer Foods

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IN OTHER NEWS… A new survey finds Georgia residents connect peach cobbler, peach ice cream and boiled peanuts with summer memories and home.

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Some summer dishes carry far more weight than their ingredients suggest. The smell of barbecue can transport someone straight back to a family cookout, while peach cobbler, crab cakes or blueberry pie may bring to mind childhood vacations, crowded kitchens and evenings that seemed to last forever.

A Mission for Michael commissioned Cherry Data Signals to survey 3,011 respondents to identify the regional summer foods that provide the strongest sense of comfort, nostalgia and connection. The study revealed which dish in each state most “feels like home,” while also exploring how familiar recipes, shared meals and seasonal traditions affect people’s mood and sense of belonging.

When it came to nostalgic foods, Georgia’s top three were ranked as follows:

#1. Peach cobbler

When peaches begin appearing at Georgia farm stands, cobbler is rarely far behind. The fruit softens as it bakes beneath a golden topping, creating a dessert that is generous, familiar and made for serving by the spoonful. Often brought to cookouts, reunions and family lunches, peach cobbler carries the warmth of a homemade recipe without feeling overly formal. Add a scoop of melting ice cream, and it becomes the kind of summer dessert people remember long after the table has been cleared.

#2. Peach ice cream

Few treats capture a hot Georgia afternoon better than peach ice cream. Fresh fruit gives the creamy dessert its color, fragrance and unmistakable seasonal sweetness, whether it is churned at home or picked up from a roadside stand. Because peaches are available for a limited part of the year, the first serving can feel like a small annual milestone. Cold, simple and often enjoyed outdoors, it brings together the state’s best-known fruit with the carefree pleasure of summer.

#3. Boiled peanuts

A warm bag of boiled peanuts is a familiar sight along Georgia highways and at roadside stands. Simmered in salty water until soft, they are eaten one shell at a time, making them less of a hurried snack than something to linger over. Their distinctive texture and flavor can divide newcomers, but for many Georgians, that familiarity is precisely the point. Shared during road trips, ball games or porch conversations, boiled peanuts carry the relaxed, unpolished character of a Southern summer.

Other standout choices across the country were:

Alabama: Fried Catfish

In Alabama, fried catfish is rarely just dinner. Crisp, cornmeal-coated fish served with hush puppies and coleslaw has a way of turning a meal into an occasion, whether it is eaten at a family table, a community fish fry or beside the water after a long day outdoors.

For many Alabamians, the appeal lies in its lack of ceremony. The portions are generous, the sides are familiar and nobody needs instructions on how to enjoy it.

Louisiana: Crawfish Boil

A Louisiana crawfish boil is less a conventional meal than an afternoon-long event.

Crawfish are cooked in a heavily seasoned pot with corn, potatoes and sausage before being poured across a table for everyone to share. Eating is slow, messy and hands-on, giving conversations plenty of time to wander between each shell.

Closely associated with spring and early summer, the tradition can bring back memories of family yards, neighborhood gatherings and the unmistakable feeling that nobody is in much of a hurry to leave.

Massachusetts: New England Clam Chowder

Even in summer, the New England coast does not always cooperate with plans for sunshine. That is where clam chowder earns its place.

Thick, creamy and filled with clams and potatoes, it offers welcome warmth after a breezy harbor trip, a beach walk or an afternoon near the water. It is substantial without being showy and familiar enough to feel like part of the landscape.

Sometimes comfort food is less about matching the weather than refusing to be bothered by it.

Mississippi: Fried Catfish

Mississippi also chose fried catfish as the dish that most feels like home.

Coated in seasoned cornmeal, fried until crisp and served with hush puppies, slaw or fries, it belongs naturally at fish houses, family tables and community gatherings. Large platters encourage everyone to help themselves, which is arguably how fried catfish should always be served.

For many residents, it recalls warm evenings, roadside stops and food that manages to feel celebratory without becoming complicated.

Missouri: Burnt Ends

Burnt ends pack the defining flavors of Kansas City barbecue into one particularly satisfying bite.

Cut from the richly marbled end of a smoked brisket, the pieces are returned to the heat until their edges darken and the sauce becomes sticky. The result is smoky, tender and just messy enough to require a stack of napkins.

Whether served at a backyard cookout or over the counter at a favorite barbecue joint, burnt ends evoke the patience of slow cooking, the smell of wood smoke and the pleasure of a plate piled slightly higher than necessary.

Oklahoma: Chicken-Fried Steak

Few dishes announce their intentions as clearly as chicken-fried steak.

Tenderized beef is breaded, fried and covered in creamy gravy, often with mashed potatoes or vegetables alongside it. Although it is eaten throughout the year, it feels especially suited to roadside diners, family restaurants and the end of a long summer drive.

It is filling, familiar and reassuringly predictable. Nobody orders chicken-fried steak in the hope of being surprised.

Tennessee: Pulled Pork Barbecue

Pulled pork sits comfortably at the center of a Tennessee summer gathering.

The meat is smoked slowly until it falls apart, then served with sauce, slaw, beans or soft bread. Styles may vary across the state, but the ritual remains recognizable: smoke drifting from the pit, trays landing on the table and everyone building a plate at their own pace.

It is food made for reunions, festivals and afternoons outdoors that somehow become evenings.

Vermont: Maple Creemee

Vermont’s maple creemee turns one of the state’s best-known flavors into an ideal summer treat.

The maple-flavored soft serve is rich without feeling heavy and cold enough to justify a roadside stop on a warm afternoon. Often enjoyed after a hike, swim or drive through the countryside, it becomes part of the outing rather than simply something eaten along the way.

The melting swirl, familiar sweetness and small-town setting can bring back memories of family trips and summer evenings before the first bite is finished.

Infographic showing each state’s most nostalgic summer foods

Regional Food Is a Source of State Pride

For most respondents, local food was more than a novelty for visitors. One in five said regional food was extremely important to their state pride.

Happiness, Home and a Taste of Childhood

When respondents were asked what feeling they most strongly associated with their favorite summer comfort food, happiness came out on top. However, memories of home and childhood were not far behind.

26% associated the dish most strongly with happiness and enjoyment.

22% said it gave them a sense of home.

20% linked it to childhood nostalgia.

15% associated it with comfort and reassurance.

10% said it created a connection with family.

4% associated it with excitement about summer.

3% connected it most strongly with pride in where they came from.

The emotional effect was not merely sentimental. A combined 84% said eating a familiar summer dish improved their mood.

The Recipes People Reach for When They Miss Home

Comfort food also appears to act as a culinary link to places and people that are no longer nearby.

68% had attempted to recreate a summer dish because they missed home or somebody close to them.

57% said their family had a summer recipe that had been passed down through generations.

70% said they craved foods associated with their home state when they were away.

Those cravings can be persuasive. More than half of respondents said they would travel at least 11 miles for a summer dish that reminded them of home.

“Food has a remarkable ability to connect people with a particular place, person or period in their lives,” says Anand Meta, LMFT, Executive Director at A Mission for Michael. “These findings show that a familiar summer dish can offer much more than enjoyment in the moment. It can restore a sense of belonging, preserve family traditions and provide a small but meaningful source of comfort when somebody is far from home.”