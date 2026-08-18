//Valdosta Wildcats Open 2026 Season at Jones County

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VALDOSTA — The Wildcats open the 2026 football season Friday at Jones County as Valdosta continues its historic Road to 1,000.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. – The next chapter in one of high school football’s most storied traditions begins Friday, August 21, as the Valdosta Wildcats officially open the 2026 season on the road against the Jones County Greyhounds in Gray, Georgia.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Jones County High School, located at 339 Railroad St., Gray, GA 31032.

For the Wildcats, the season opener represents more than the beginning of another football season. It also marks the continuation of Valdosta’s historic #RoadTo1000, the program’s pursuit of its 1,000th all-time victory.

Wildcat Nation is encouraged to make the trip to Gray, pack the visitor stands and help bring the energy of Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on the road as the Cats begin their 2026 campaign.

Ticket Information

Admission is $11, including the GoFan processing fee. Tickets may be purchased through GoFan in advance or at the gate using GoFan Box Office. No cash will be accepted.

Accepted payment methods include Discover, MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Cash App Card and Apple Pay.

Know Before You Go

Fans traveling to Jones County should be aware of the following stadium policies:

Bookbags, coolers and large bags are not permitted.

Metal detectors will be used at most athletic events.

Pets, skateboards and toys are not permitted.

Students under age 14 and children must be accompanied by an adult.

All visitors should park in the front parking lot.

Game Information

Valdosta Wildcats vs. Jones County Greyhounds

Friday, August 21, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Jones County High School

339 Railroad St.

Gray, GA 31032

Every game matters. Every win matters. And as the Wildcats begin the 2026 season, every member of Wildcat Nation has a chance to be part of history as The Road to 1000 continues.

Never, Never, Never Quit BelieVing in the V.