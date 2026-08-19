//South GeorgiaLEADS Selects 2026–2027 Leadership Class

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VALDOSTA – South GeorgiaLEADS selects 29 professionals from across the region for its 2026–2027 Regional Leadership Initiative.

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August 17, 2026| Valdosta, Georgia – South GeorgiaLEADS (SGL) has selected its 2026–2027 Regional Leadership Initiative class, bringing together professionals from across South Georgia for an eight-month experience focused on regional understanding, collaboration, and leadership.

Class members represent a broad range of industries and community organizations, including business, education, economic development, government, and the nonprofit sector. Through monthly sessions held in communities across the region, participants will gain firsthand knowledge of South Georgia’s assets, examine shared challenges, and build relationships that extend beyond county and organizational boundaries.

The Regional Leadership Initiative is supported by Sustaining Sponsor Georgia Power Company and Presenting Sponsor Colony Bank, along with additional regional partners. Their continued investment allows South GeorgiaLEADS to connect emerging and established leaders with the people, organizations, and ideas shaping the region’s future.

“South Georgia is strongest when leaders understand that the opportunities and challenges facing one community rarely stop at the county line,” said Mary Beth Brownlee, Chair of the South GeorgiaLEADS Board of Directors. “This program gives participants the opportunity to experience the region from a broader perspective, learn from one another, and identify meaningful ways to work together. We look forward to seeing the relationships and ideas that emerge from this year’s class.”

SGL’s 2026-2027 Regional Leadership Initiative class includes:

Jessica Adams Mitchell County

Claudia Allmond Ben Hill County

Peyton Avrett Lowndes County

Kristina Cheek Lowndes County

Katherine Council Sumter County

Charles Fairbrother Lee County

Tyler Fields Tift County

Perry Ford Dougherty County

MarLeigh Foy Thomas County

Mallory Griffin Irwin County

Katherine Hall Lowndes County

Edward Hulett Ben Hill County

Lauren Lane Lowndes County

Jennifer McCranie Ben Hill County

Ashley Miller Dougherty County

Kayla Myers Turner County

Amanda Nava Estill Lee County

Kenyetta Nesbitt-Simmons Dougherty County

Kvonne Oliver Lowndes County

Amanda Rabon Grady County

Tina Ramsey Thomas County

Jennifer Ray Berrien County

Jessica Rios Coffee County

Savannah Sanders Lowndes County

Jerry Sanders Sumter County

Tanya Thomas Lowndes County

Sidney Walker Sumter County

Arthur Wigfall Thomas County

Travis Wimbush Early County

Beginning in August 2026 and concluding in March 2027, participants will travel throughout

South Georgia for interactive sessions, community and industry visits, leadership development

activities, and conversations with regional decision-makers. The program will explore topics

such as workforce and economic development, regional communication, public policy, tourism,

community identity, and long-range planning.

The 2026–2027 Regional Leadership Initiative session calendar includes:

August 20-21, 2026: Opening Retreat—Sumter County

September 17, 2026: Leading Together—Turner County

October 15, 2026: Leading Through Place and Perspective—Dougherty County

November 19, 2026: Leading Economic Resilience—Early County

January 21, 2027: Leading Innovation—Colquitt County

February 17-18, 2027: Leading with Vision—Atlanta, Georgia

March 18-19, 2027: Graduation Retreat—Decatur County

Georgia Power Company continues its support of the program as Sustaining Sponsor.

“Regional progress depends on people who are willing to listen, learn, and work across traditional boundaries,” said Joe Brownlee, Georgia Power Regional Executive for the Southwest Region. “South GeorgiaLEADS creates an environment where leaders can better understand the region, strengthen professional relationships, and return to their communities prepared to make a greater impact. Georgia Power is proud to support that work.”

Colony Bank also returns as the program’s Presenting Sponsor.

“The future of South Georgia will be shaped by leaders who can see both the needs of their local communities and the potential of the region as a whole,” said Heath Fountain, CEO of Colony Bank. “South GeorgiaLEADS helps develop that broader perspective while creating connections that can lead to new partnerships and opportunities. Colony Bank is pleased to continue investing in this important regional initiative.”

South GeorgiaLEADS works to increase awareness of regional assets, encourage cooperation among communities, develop informed leaders, and strengthen South Georgia’s collective economic and civic influence.

For more information about South GeorgiaLEADS and its programs, visit www.southgeorgialeads.org or contact Jennifer Carter at (229) 219-3527.