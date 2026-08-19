//South GeorgiaLEADS Selects 2026–2027 Leadership Class

VALDOSTA – South GeorgiaLEADS selects 29 professionals from across the region for its 2026–2027 Regional Leadership Initiative.
Release:
August 17, 2026| Valdosta, Georgia – South GeorgiaLEADS (SGL) has selected its 2026–2027 Regional Leadership Initiative class, bringing together professionals from across South Georgia for an eight-month experience focused on regional understanding, collaboration, and leadership.
Class members represent a broad range of industries and community organizations, including business, education, economic development, government, and the nonprofit sector. Through monthly sessions held in communities across the region, participants will gain firsthand knowledge of South Georgia’s assets, examine shared challenges, and build relationships that extend beyond county and organizational boundaries.
The Regional Leadership Initiative is supported by Sustaining Sponsor Georgia Power Company and Presenting Sponsor Colony Bank, along with additional regional partners. Their continued investment allows South GeorgiaLEADS to connect emerging and established leaders with the people, organizations, and ideas shaping the region’s future.
“South Georgia is strongest when leaders understand that the opportunities and challenges facing one community rarely stop at the county line,” said Mary Beth Brownlee, Chair of the South GeorgiaLEADS Board of Directors. “This program gives participants the opportunity to experience the region from a broader perspective, learn from one another, and identify meaningful ways to work together. We look forward to seeing the relationships and ideas that emerge from this year’s class.”
SGL’s 2026-2027 Regional Leadership Initiative class includes:
Jessica Adams Mitchell County
Claudia Allmond Ben Hill County
Peyton Avrett Lowndes County
Kristina Cheek Lowndes County
Katherine Council Sumter County
Charles Fairbrother Lee County
Tyler Fields Tift County
Perry Ford Dougherty County
MarLeigh Foy Thomas County
Mallory Griffin Irwin County
Katherine Hall Lowndes County
Edward Hulett Ben Hill County
Lauren Lane Lowndes County
Jennifer McCranie Ben Hill County
Ashley Miller Dougherty County
Kayla Myers Turner County
Amanda Nava Estill Lee County
Kenyetta Nesbitt-Simmons Dougherty County
Kvonne Oliver Lowndes County
Amanda Rabon Grady County
Tina Ramsey Thomas County
Jennifer Ray Berrien County
Jessica Rios Coffee County
Savannah Sanders Lowndes County
Jerry Sanders Sumter County
Tanya Thomas Lowndes County
Sidney Walker Sumter County
Arthur Wigfall Thomas County
Travis Wimbush Early County
Beginning in August 2026 and concluding in March 2027, participants will travel throughout
South Georgia for interactive sessions, community and industry visits, leadership development
activities, and conversations with regional decision-makers. The program will explore topics
such as workforce and economic development, regional communication, public policy, tourism,
community identity, and long-range planning.
The 2026–2027 Regional Leadership Initiative session calendar includes:
- August 20-21, 2026: Opening Retreat—Sumter County
- September 17, 2026: Leading Together—Turner County
- October 15, 2026: Leading Through Place and Perspective—Dougherty County
- November 19, 2026: Leading Economic Resilience—Early County
- January 21, 2027: Leading Innovation—Colquitt County
- February 17-18, 2027: Leading with Vision—Atlanta, Georgia
- March 18-19, 2027: Graduation Retreat—Decatur County
Georgia Power Company continues its support of the program as Sustaining Sponsor.
“Regional progress depends on people who are willing to listen, learn, and work across traditional boundaries,” said Joe Brownlee, Georgia Power Regional Executive for the Southwest Region. “South GeorgiaLEADS creates an environment where leaders can better understand the region, strengthen professional relationships, and return to their communities prepared to make a greater impact. Georgia Power is proud to support that work.”
Colony Bank also returns as the program’s Presenting Sponsor.
“The future of South Georgia will be shaped by leaders who can see both the needs of their local communities and the potential of the region as a whole,” said Heath Fountain, CEO of Colony Bank. “South GeorgiaLEADS helps develop that broader perspective while creating connections that can lead to new partnerships and opportunities. Colony Bank is pleased to continue investing in this important regional initiative.”
South GeorgiaLEADS works to increase awareness of regional assets, encourage cooperation among communities, develop informed leaders, and strengthen South Georgia’s collective economic and civic influence.
For more information about South GeorgiaLEADS and its programs, visit www.southgeorgialeads.org or contact Jennifer Carter at (229) 219-3527.