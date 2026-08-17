//DeltaX To Invest $141 Million In Georgia Manufacturing Headquarters

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ATLANTA — DeltaX will invest $141 million and create about 250 jobs with a new manufacturing headquarters in Walton County.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that DeltaX, a global provider of advanced battery energy storage solutions (BESS), will create approximately 250 new jobs and invest $141 million to establish its North American manufacturing headquarters in Walton County.

“The decision by DeltaX to locate its headquarters here and further grow Georgia’s energy sector is another testament to our position at the forefront of innovation and emerging technology,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Projects like this are possible because of our cutting-edge research universities, world-class workforce training, and reliable energy infrastructure, and I look forward to the opportunities it will bring to the people of Walton County.”

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, DeltaX develops advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), intelligent Battery Management Systems (BMS), and AI-powered energy management technologies. The company provides integrated energy storage solutions for utility-scale projects, renewable energy integration, AI data centers, commercial and industrial applications, and OEM customers worldwide. Through proprietary battery engineering, thermal management, embedded software, and artificial intelligence, DeltaX delivers high-performance, safe, and reliable energy storage platforms for the global energy transition.

“Georgia has established itself as one of the world’s premier locations for advanced energy manufacturing, making it the ideal place for DeltaX’s North American expansion. We greatly appreciate the strong partnership and support provided by the State of Georgia, Walton County, and our local partners throughout this process,” said Stephen Kim, Founder & CEO of DeltaX. “This investment represents a major milestone in DeltaX’s global growth strategy. Our Georgia facility will serve as the manufacturing hub for North America, enabling us to provide world-class Battery Energy Storage Systems more efficiently while creating high-quality jobs and supporting America’s rapidly growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure.”

“The establishment of our Georgia manufacturing facility marks the beginning of DeltaX’s long-term commitment to North America. Georgia’s exceptional business climate, skilled workforce, strategic logistics network, and collaborative leadership made this decision an easy one,” said James C. Park, Vice President of North America Operations for DeltaX. “We are excited to work closely with the State of Georgia, Walton County, the City of Monroe, and our local partners as we build a world-class manufacturing operation. Beyond creating high-quality jobs, our goal is to establish a lasting presence that supports our customers with innovative energy storage solutions while contributing to the economic growth and sustainability of the communities we serve.”

The new DeltaX manufacturing facility will be located at the Piedmont Regional Industrial Park in Monroe, Georgia. The company plans to develop a comprehensive manufacturing campus on approximately 25 acres of the site. The first phase will include a 100,000-square-foot battery energy storage system assembly facility, followed by additional manufacturing facilities dedicated to key component production. A separate North American corporate office building is also planned to create an integrated campus that will support continued innovation, manufacturing excellence, and future expansion throughout the region.

Employment opportunities will be available at www.deltax.ai/en/careers.

“We are thrilled that DeltaX has chosen to bring their operations and manufacturing facility to Monroe. With these high-paying jobs, our residents will have greater opportunity to build their careers, provide for their families, and invest in the community they call home,” said Monroe Mayor John Howard. “This is exactly the kind of growth that strengthens Monroe’s future.”

“We are honored to welcome DeltaX to Walton County. Their selection of Walton County is a testament to the workforce development efforts led by the Development Authority of Walton County and the business-friendly environment created over decades by our local municipalities and the Walton County Board of Commissioners,” said Ben McDaniel, Vice President of Economic Development at the Development Authority of Walton County.

“Metro Atlanta is built for business, and DeltaX’s decision to expand here reinforces what we hear from companies around the world: this region offers the talent, innovation, and opportunity they need to grow,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “DeltaX is advancing technologies that are shaping the future, from artificial intelligence to energy storage, and Walton County is the perfect home for their next phase of growth. We’re proud to welcome the company and look forward to the investment and jobs it will bring to the region.”

Senior Project Manager Jacob Lee represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project in partnership with the Walton County Development Authority, Georgia Power, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Georgia Quick Start.

“Georgia takes pride in being part of solutions that improve lives here and around the world, and our longstanding relationships and collaboration with Korea continue to create opportunities that benefit us both,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Congratulations to our partners in Walton County and the City of Monroe as they welcome DeltaX to their growing industrial base. This investment will bring new jobs and technology to the region while creating opportunities for continued growth for years to come.”

About DeltaX

Founded in 2020, DeltaX is a global technology company specializing in advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), intelligent Battery Management Systems (BMS), and AI-powered industrial technologies. The company integrates proprietary battery engineering, thermal management, embedded software, and artificial intelligence to develop highly efficient, safe, and scalable energy storage solutions. DeltaX serves customers across utility-scale energy storage, renewable energy integration, AI data centers, commercial & industrial markets, UPS systems, and OEM applications. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, DeltaX is expanding its global manufacturing and engineering footprint across North America, Asia, and Europe to support the accelerating worldwide transition toward clean and intelligent energy infrastructure. Learn more at www.deltax.ai/en/ess.