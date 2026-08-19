//Wiregrass Announces Summer 2026 President’s, Dean’s Lists

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VALDOSTA – Wiregrass announces its Summer 2026 academic honorees who earned spots on the college’s President’s and Dean’s Lists.

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Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is pleased to announce the Summer Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the Summer Semester 2026.

The following students are on the President’s List for Summer Semester 2026 and are listed by county:

Atkinson: Miyelez Alfaro, Joshua Bennett, and Brenton Steele

Ben Hill: Micheal Faircloth, Allyson Fussell, Wincar Olvera-Zamora, and Baylin Raburn

Berrien: Barry Fellows, Amanda Newell, and Francis Roberts

Brooks: Ameria Smith

Clinch: Caroline Salinas

Coffee: Kalee Hendricks, Cristian Martinez, Esmen Mendoza, and Idashia Tucker

Colquitt: Benjamin Chafin

Cook: Brianna Dudley, Jennifer Edwards, and Sean Snow

Lanier: Michael Schexnayder

Lowndes: Melody Alonso, Sharita Baker, Carmela Berry, Ashlyn Brock, Abbilyn Burke, Christopher Davis, Zamaria Denson, Pierre Duval, Mary Fann, Elise Fletcher, Axel Guzman, Chyna Harris, Daniela Hernandez, Stephanie Hodge, Casey Manning, Samantha Mathis, Raymond Moody, Morgan Parnell, Jessica Pierce, Kattie Pilcher, Chris Reynolds, Lauren Rhoades, Ireon Roundtree, Kylie Scandrol, Dorrissa Sirmans, Andrew Smith, Kristina Starling, and Kailen Zorica

Tift: Cainan Hall, Josephine Ventura, and Dalton Watson

Ware: Paul Crawford

Wilcox: Tanner Gibbs and Tyler Tisdol

Out of State: Carter Warren

Wiregrass would like to also recognize students who made the Dean’s List for Summer Semester 2026. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Summer Semester.

The following students are on the Dean’s List for Summer Semester 2026 and are listed by county:

Atkinson: Kevin Gilliard, Blanca Mendoza, Hailey Summerlin, and Nancy Zuniga

Ben Hill: Jodeci Harris

Berrien: Suemarie Cornwell, Rebecca Hilbert, Julia Hufnagel, Charnise Johnson, Elizabeth Paul, and Lyanah Wilson

Brooks: Kari Denson, Asia Herring, and Caden Key

Coffee: Jaycee Bihl, Kaylin Black, Kenya Boler, Amber Collins, Aren Foskey, Jennifer Gooden, Amber Harper, Megan Hobbs, Ian Kovaleski, and Jordan Phillips

Colquitt: Tiffaney King

Cook: Nakia Gibson, Kamori Hope, Ximena Jaimes, Kathryn Laporte, and Aarianna Watts

Lanier: Marcus Cribb, Sandy Cribb, and Shenethia Williams

Lowndes: Baylee Bullard, Jayla Cody, Jesse Cowart, Tekeyah Davis, Tynetta Durden, Shanitrece Duval, Shara Fleming, Jeremy Freeman, Nasir Germain, Hannah Giamarino, Tapanga Hamby, Michael Jackson, Christopher Jewell, Holly Longstreet, Lyle Love, Haley Mcquain, Anthony Miller, Logan Montgomery, Brittany Powell, Pa’shaun Pride, Leesandra Quinones, Bree Reaves, Mya Roberts, Malaijdah Seay, Shanicia Turner, Jacqueline Valencia, Joani Wells, Markus Wiley, Kaihler Wilson, and Noah Wilson

Sumter: Chaston Watts

Thomas: Shunquanettha Williams

Tift: Kyla Robinson and Ashira Williams

Wilcox: Elijah Davidson