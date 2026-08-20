//Vikings Host Jenkins in 2026 Football Season Opener

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LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Vikings open the 2026 football season Friday night against Jenkins High School at Martin Stadium.

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Attention, Viking fans!

The Lowndes High School Vikings will open the 2026 regular season this Friday night, August 21, right here at Martin Stadium as we welcome the Jenkins High School Warriors of Savannah.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Joe Wilson Field. The “Lil Vikes” Cheerleaders will perform during pre-game ceremonies.

A reminder to all parents and students: Section G is reserved exclusively for Lowndes High School students with a valid student ID and the proper wristband. Elementary and middle school students are not permitted in the high school student section. There is no student section for middle and elementary students.

Students in grades K through 8 must enter the stadium with a parent or guardian and must remain seated with their parent or guardian. Students may not be dropped off at the stadium, enter unaccompanied, or congregate in the concourse. Students should remain in their reserved seats except when visiting the concessions or restrooms.

Tickets are still available. Advance tickets are $10, and tickets purchased at the gate are $12. Season tickets are available for $90 per seat. Everyone must have a ticket, with the exception of babies in arms.

Tickets may be purchased at the Viking Athletic Ticket Office in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end of the building, across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Let’s pack Martin Stadium and show our Vikings some support!