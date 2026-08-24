//Turner Center Invites Community to Live Painting Event

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VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts will host a free live painting demonstration featuring artist Steven S. Walker on August 25.

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The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts invites the community to experience the creative process firsthand during a live painting demonstration featuring artist Steven S. Walker on Tues., Aug. 25, from 5:00–7:30 p.m., at the Turner Center for the Arts, located at 527 N. Patterson St., Valdosta.

Guests will have the opportunity to watch Walker create a painting in real time while gaining insight into his artistic process, techniques, and approach to composition and color.

The demonstration offers an engaging opportunity for artists, art enthusiasts, and anyone interested in seeing a work of art develop from a blank canvas.

The live painting demonstration is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to stop by, observe the demonstration, and interact with the artist.

For more information, visit turnercenter.org or call (229) 247-2787.