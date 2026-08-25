//Lowndes Vikings Host Harris County for Senior Night

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LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes will celebrate Senior Night when the Vikings host the Harris County Tigers Friday night.

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The Lowndes Vikings opened the 2026 season with a rain-soaked victory over Jenkins High School of Savannah. After an almost two-hour lightning delay, Lowndes prevailed 31–6 to begin the new season with a win.

The Vikings continue their season this Friday, August 28, when they host the Harris County Tigers of Region 3-5A from Hamilton, Georgia. The game will also be Senior Night, with all football, band, cheerleading, and ROTC seniors recognized during pregame ceremonies.

Season tickets are still available for the 2026 season. Reserved season ticket packages are $80 each for the remainder of the season, with reserved seating available on both sides of the stadium.

Single-game tickets are also available for Friday night’s game. Reserved seats for the Harris County game are $10 each when purchased in advance. All tickets purchased at the gate are $12.

In accordance with GHSA policy, all fans, including children, must have a ticket for admission, with the exception of babies in arms.

Tickets may be purchased at the athletic ticket office, located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end of the building, across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Ticket Office Hours

Monday–Thursday: 12:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. Friday: 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Thank you for your continued support of Viking Football. We look forward to seeing everyone Friday night as we honor our 2026 seniors and cheer on the Vikings!

Go Vikings!