//Valdosta State Plans Constitution Day Events at Odum Library

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VALDOSTA – Constitution Day events at VSU include guest readers, voter registration and a political science panel.

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VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will observe Constitution Day with a Read-Aloud event and student panel discussion Thursday, Sept. 17, at Odum Library Auditorium.

The Read-Aloud will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature guest readers including VSU President Dr. Donald J. Green, Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Sheri Noviello, and Vice President of Enrollment and Student Affairs Dr. Vince Miller.

Cookies will be served, and guests will receive a pocket-sized copy of the U.S. Constitution.

Volunteers with the American Association of University Women will also host a voter registration drive in the atrium outside Odum Library Auditorium.

Following the Read-Aloud, VSU’s Department of Political Science will present a student panel conversation titled “Debating Trump v Slaughter: For Cause Removal and Separation of Powers.”

The panel is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Odum Library Auditorium.

The Constitution Day events are open to students, faculty, staff and members of the community.

Emily Rogers, reference librarian and professor, said the event is designed to promote awareness and understanding of the Constitution and Constitution Day.

The U.S. Constitution was signed Sept. 17, 1787, establishing the framework of the federal government and defining its powers and limitations.

Constitution Day and Citizenship Day is observed annually on Sept. 17. Federal law requires educational institutions receiving federal funding to provide an educational program about the U.S. Constitution for students on or around that date.

VSU’s Odum Library serves students, faculty, staff and community members and includes government document collections available to the public.

For more information, contact Emily C. Rogers at (229) 245-3748 or ecrogers@valdosta.edu.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/academics/library

https://www.valdosta.edu/chss

http://constitutioncenter.org/