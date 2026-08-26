//Former Jasper Police Officer Arrested on Multiple Charges

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JASPER – The GBI arrested a former Jasper Police officer following an investigation into an on-duty altercation that occurred in March.

Release:

Jasper, Pickens County, Georgia (August 24, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged former Jasper Police Department officer John Massey, age 31, of Jasper, GA, with two counts of Simple Battery, one count of Criminal Trespass, one count of False Imprisonment, and one count of Violation of Oath of Office.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into allegations related to Massey’s conduct on duty in his former capacity as a Jasper Police Department officer. On March 25, 2026, Massey responded to a call of a man disturbing the peace. When Massey encountered the man at the location of the call, Massey entered the man’s home. A physical altercation then occurred between Massey and the man.

Massey was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.