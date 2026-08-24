//Valdosta Dedicates Jeanette Newbern Coody Warming/Cooling Shelter

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VALDOSTA – A Valdosta warming and cooling shelter has been renamed in honor of longtime community advocate Jeanette Newbern Coody.

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On Friday, August 14, 2026, the City of Valdosta officially celebrated the ribbon cutting and dedication of the Jeanette Newbern Coody Warming/Cooling Shelter, marking a new chapter for a facility centered on compassion, safety, and service to the community.

Located at 1104 W. Gordon Street, the facility, formerly known as the Craig Center, will provide residents with a safe and welcoming place during periods of extreme heat and severe cold. The shelter’s new name honors Jeanette Newbern Coody, whose lifetime of service and advocacy left a lasting impact on Valdosta and communities throughout South Georgia.

“Ms. Coody understood that service is about recognizing a need and being willing to step forward to meet it,” said Interim City Manager Al Crace. “It is fitting that a facility designed to provide safety and comfort to people during times of need will carry the name of someone who dedicated so much of her life to helping others. This shelter will allow her spirit of compassion and service to continue touching lives for generations to come.”

Ms. Coody’s legacy includes founding The Haven, Valdosta’s first shelter for victims of domestic violence, and dedicating her life to creating places of safety, support, and hope for people during some of their most difficult moments. Her community influence also extended through her many years of work at Levi Strauss, where she was known for her leadership, compassion, and commitment to others.

“Jeanette Newbern Coody made an extraordinary difference in our community because she saw people in need and chose to act,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “Her life reminds us that one person’s commitment to serving others can create an impact that reaches far beyond a single moment or generation.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together City leaders, community partners, members of Mrs. Coody’s family, friends, residents, and representatives from Levi Strauss and The Haven. Their presence reflected the many lives, organizations, and institutions touched by Mrs. Coody throughout her years of service.

“Jeanette Newbern Coody’s legacy represents compassion, courage, leadership, and a commitment to caring for our neighbors,” said City Manager Jennifer Wheeler. “By placing her name on this shelter, we are doing more than recognizing her extraordinary contributions. Every person who enters this facility seeking relief from extreme temperatures will be reminded that Valdosta is a community that cares for its people.”

The Jeanette Newbern Coody Warming/Cooling Shelter reflects the City of Valdosta’s continued commitment to public safety, quality of life, and providing resources that help protect the community’s most vulnerable residents during extreme weather conditions.

Through the dedication of this facility, Mrs. Coody’s legacy of creating safe spaces and extending compassion to those in need will remain an enduring part of the Valdosta community.