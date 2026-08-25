//Lindsey Stirling Announces Tallahassee Holiday Concert

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TALLAHASSEE – Lindsey Stirling will bring her Snow Waltz Holiday Tour to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in November.

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TALLAHASSEE, FL (August 24, 2026) – Multi-platinum, award-winning violinist Lindsey Stirling today announced the return of her Snow Waltz Holiday Tour, bringing her dazzling combination of music, dance, aerial acrobatics and theatrical production to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this holiday season on November 23rd. The announcement follows the recent gold certification of Stirling’s chart-topping 2017 holiday album, Warmer in the Winter, featuring her hit rendition of “Carol of the Bells.”

Tickets for Stirling’s Snow Waltz Holiday Tour 2026, her ninth seasonal trek, go on sale Friday, August 28th at 10AM. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

The multi-platinum, award-winning recording artist – who has amassed nearly 30 million followers across all social platforms, including 14.3 million YouTube subscribers – brings her dazzling blend of music, dance, aerial acrobatics, and high-energy theatrics to holiday audiences across the U.S., including Tallahassee, FL.

Citi is the official card of the Lindsey Stirling Snow Waltz Holiday Tour. Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, August 26 at 10am local time until Friday, August 28 at 9am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP tickets can be purchased at lindseystirlingvip.com, which includes exclusive experiences including front row seating, a meet & greet, exclusive Lindsey Stirling Collectible Blind Box Characters and an invitation to a pre-show experience. There, fans can check out a Christmas gallery featuring costumes and memorabilia curated by Lindsey, a special photo opp, and so much more.

“I put a little bit of spookiness into it,” she said about her unique holiday concert performances. “I’m a big fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas as well as Harry Potter, which I feel like marries a little bit of that magic and spooky.”

Lindsey has indeed become a holiday staple, a “must-see” yuletide concert stage performer since the release of her first Christmas album, the chart-topping Warmer in the Winter, and its Top 10 AC radio single “Carol of the Bells.” Her second Christmas album, Snow Waltz, also reached #1 on the U.S. Top Classical Albums and hit #2 on the Top Holiday Albums chart. Stirling’s annual Snow Waltz Tour, with over 1 million tickets sold across nine years, delivers a magical holiday experience with whimsical yet daring choreography, stunning visuals, and genre-defying arrangements of holiday classics and originals that captivate fans of all ages.

That is quintessential Stirling, an arresting artist who stylishly blends sonics with visuals and defies easy categorization. She mixes pop, rock, classical, hip-hop, and electronica, then tops it all off with meticulous attention to impactful, thematic album and video artwork.

Stirling’s auspicious introduction arrived in 2010 when she was a finalist on America’s Got Talent, however things really kick started once she uploaded her first video to YouTube. Her self-titled, now platinum-certified debut album in 2012 set the stage for six more lauded studio efforts, including 2014’s stunning Shatter Me, another gold-seller, and 2024’s Duality, an experimental opus that embraces Lindsey’s indie music spirit with extravagant soundscapes and guest performances by Royal & the Serpent and Walk Off the Earth. Duality also inspired a 40-dates tour in 2024, and a deluxe edition featuring exciting new tracks alongside fan favorites including Chrissy Costanza, Rachel Platten, and Shuba.

About Lindsey Stirling

Few artists embody the boundless creativity and gifts of the dazzling, multi-award-winning musician Lindsey Stirling. Known for her extraordinary talents as an electronic violinist, dancer and performer, Lindsey’s spectacular live show tours with stunning frequency and continually sells out iconic venues around the globe. Her groundbreaking vision has gained her millions of adoring fans worldwide, four Billboard chart-topping albums and two Billboard Music Awards, including Top Dance/Electronic Album for her third studio release, Brave Enough. Her gold-selling holiday album, Warmer in the Winter, catapulted to the #1 spot on Billboard, Amazon and iTunes Holiday Album charts upon release and lead single “Carol of the Bells” made history as the only instrumental song ever to reach the Top 10 at AC Radio. Lindsey’s song “Shatter Me” featuring Lzzy Hale (of Halestorm) recently garnered platinum status. A New York Times bestselling author (and creator of her own comic book), Lindsey felt compelled to push her boundaries even further for her seventh full-length effort, Duality, ultimately embracing a whole new level of freedom in her songwriting. For more information, visit www.lindseystirling.com.