//Spookley the Square Pumpkin Coming to Wild Adventures

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VALDOSTA – Spookley the Square Pumpkin will make his Wild Adventures debut during Great Pumpkin LumiNights this fall.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. — A one-of-a-kind pumpkin is coming to Wild Adventures Theme Park for the first time this fall. Spookley the Square Pumpkin will make his park debut during Great Pumpkin LumiNights powered by Georgia Power, taking place on select days September 26 through November 1.

Known for stories that celebrate kindness, courage, acceptance and inclusion, Spookley will welcome families to the new Spookley’s Trick-or-Treat Trail. Children can pick up a trick-or-treat bag and follow a winding nature trail filled with festive décor, six themed trick-or-treat stations, scavenger hunt activities, interactive bubble stations and surprises along the way.

The new experience will take guests through an expanded section of the Alapaha Trail, enhanced this year as part of Wild Adventures’ 30th anniversary season. The trail concludes with Story Time with Spookley and an opportunity for families to meet the famous square pumpkin.

“Spookley’s story fits naturally with what families already love about Great Pumpkin LumiNights,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing. “He brings a meaningful message about celebrating what makes each of us different, while his new trail gives children a fun place to explore, play and collect treats together.”

Spookley has entertained families for more than 20 years through books, animated movies available on Netflix and YouTube, and appearances across North America. He also serves as the Official Spokes-Pumpkin for PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center.

“We’re excited to welcome Spookley to Wild Adventures for the first time and introduce families to a new experience created around his story,” Floyd said. “From the first trick-or-treat station to the chance to meet Spookley, the trail adds another reason for families to play all day and glow at night.”

Spookley’s Trick-or-Treat Trail, Story Time with Spookley and the opportunity to meet Spookley are included with park admission during Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

Starting Sep. 26, Great Pumpkin LumiNights powered by Georgia Power transforms Wild Adventures with glowing pumpkin displays, towering illuminated sculptures, the 100-foot Twilight Tunnel, Foggy Forest, live entertainment and rides continuing into the night. The event continues Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 1.

2027 Season Passes go on sale August 31. The Gold Season Pass will be available at $99.99 plus tax, the lowest price Wild Adventures has offered it in more than six years. Current Passholders are eligible for a discounted renewal prices. Passholders can begin using their new passes immediately and continue visiting throughout the rest of 2026 and all of the 2027 season.

Additional information is available at WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment property, the park is home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark, ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report and home to Paradise River, America’s “Best Lazy River” by USA Today’s 10Best. Wild Adventures has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and named the Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.

About Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Spookley lives on Holiday Hill Farm, a world of storytelling magic where “Every Day is a Holiday” and where Spookley and his friends celebrate what makes every day – and every one – special throughout the entire year. Spookley was born one Halloween night years ago, when Joe Troiano’s young son asked for a non-scary bedtime story about pumpkins. Troiano is the award-winning author, script writer, lyricist and producer behind all of the Spookley the Square Pumpkin and Holiday Hill Farm books, movies, songs and stage shows. Spookley is the “Official Spokes-Pumpkin” for PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center and National Bullying Prevention Month (October).

About Herschend

Wild Adventures Theme Park is part of Herschend’s family of brands. Herschend is the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, with a portfolio of over 40 family entertainment brands across North America, including destinations, resorts, theme parks, water parks, immersive experiences, and content enjoyed by audiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.Herschend.com.