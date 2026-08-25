//Kemp Leads Economic Mission to Chile and Peru

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp will lead an economic development mission to Chile and Peru to strengthen trade relationships.

Release:

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he and First Lady Marty Kemp will lead an international economic development mission this week to Chile and Peru. In addition to direct talks with job creators who have operations in Georgia, they will meet with high-ranking government officials in both countries.

“Chile and Peru are important partners in securing reliable supply chains between the Americas, especially when it comes to our forestry and agriculture industries,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Strong connectivity on both land and sea supports a healthy economy for Georgia and growth in export markets for Georgia-made products. That’s where our focus will be on this mission as we work every single day to bring more jobs and opportunity back home.”

The Governor and First Lady, joined by representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), will conduct meetings with companies that already have a presence in the state during their trip. The mission will also include Georgia exporters through a trade-focused itinerary designed to facilitate B2B, in-market meetings with prospective partners.

“Chile and Peru offer opportunities in top industries such as agribusiness, technology, and manufacturing – areas well represented by the Georgia-based small businesses that are joining us this week,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Companies of all sizes moved nearly $1 billion in products through Georgia to Chile and Peru last year, with the ports serving as a key gateway. These missions are important because we not only learn more about the plans of corporate job creators already in Georgia, but where we can continue to build on decades-long relationships that support entire industries.”

Chile and Peru Connections at a Glance

Chile maintains an Honorary Consulate in Atlanta, and Georgia has held continuous representation in Chile since 2005. In 2025, Georgia exports to Chile totaled $761 million. Chile is a top-20 trading partner for Georgia.

Peru has maintained a consular presence in Georgia since 1995, and the state has maintained representation in Peru since 2018. In 2025, Georgia exports to Peru totaled $203 million.

Current Itinerary:

Arauco: One of the world’s leading forestry and wood products companies, this Santiago-based company has maintained its North American headquarters in DeKalb County since 2016.

CMPC: A leading forestry and paper products company, CMPC USA, the company’s North American commercial subsidiary, has been based in DeKalb County for over 20 years.

Delta Air Lines and LATAM: Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Chile-based LATAM are working together to enhance connectivity between the United States/Canada, South America (Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay), and the world, supporting access to more than 300 destinations.

SQM: Based in Santiago, the company’s Georgia footprint includes the Ajay-SQM Group manufacturing facility, which has been in operations for more than 30 years, and a SQM commercial office in Cobb County.