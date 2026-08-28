//Walmart to Build $1.3 Billion Fulfillment Center in Georgia

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FRANKLIN CO. – Walmart plans a $1.3 billion automated fulfillment center in Carnesville, creating 1,000 jobs and expanding shipping capacity in Georgia.

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LIMA, PERU – Governor Brian P. Kemp today, while continuing an economic development mission in South America, announced that Walmart, Inc. plans to build a high-tech, next-generation fulfillment center in Carnesville, creating 1,000 new jobs and bringing $1.3 billion in investment to Franklin County.

“This massive investment from Walmart in a rural part of our state will not only create new, good-paying jobs for hardworking Georgians, it will also allow them to work close to home rather than commuting to a larger city for work,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Every Georgian should have opportunity, no matter their zipcode, and Walmart is helping us deliver on that promise.”

Walmart’s presence in Georgia includes 209 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs, as well as 11 supply chain facilities, employing more than 65,300 associates across the state. The retailer also supports local businesses in Georgia, spending more than $26.2 billion with Georgia suppliers and supporting more than 167,600 supplier jobs in fiscal year 2025, alone.

“As customer expectations continue to evolve, investments like our new fulfillment center in Carnesville help us deliver the speed, convenience, and reliability customers count on,” said Karisa Sprague, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Walmart U.S. “We’re excited to join the Carnesville community and create meaningful career opportunities where associates can grow and build their future with Walmart.”

The new 1.5 million-square-foot automated facility will be located at the Franklin 85 Logistics Center in Carnesville. Walmart’s next-generation fulfillment centers are located in strategic markets to expand same-day and next-day shipping capabilities across the United States. Construction is expected to begin in late 2026.

“This investment represents a significant milestone for our community and reflects the confidence that businesses have in our workforce, infrastructure, and quality of life,” said Franklin Springs Mayor and Chairman of the Franklin County Industrial Authority Lee Moore. “The jobs and economic opportunities created through this project will benefit local families and strengthen our economy for years to come. We are proud to partner with Walmart and appreciate their commitment to investing in Franklin County.”

“This announcement is the result of strong partnerships among the Franklin County Industrial Building Authority, our state partners, utility partners and all those who have worked together to bring this to life,” said Tonya Powers, President of the Franklin County Industrial Building Authority. “Walmart’s decision to locate and grow in Franklin County demonstrates the competitive advantages we offer and reinforces our commitment to creating an environment where businesses can succeed. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and celebrating their success in the years ahead.”

Assistant Director of Statewide Projects Elizabeth McLean represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project in partnership with the Franklin County Industrial Building Authority, Georgia EMC, and Georgia Quick Start.

“An investment and job-creating project of this magnitude will deliver generational opportunity for Franklin County and communities across northeast Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Having grown up in Franklin County, I know what it means to see an investment of this scale come to a rural community. Walmart’s decision to build and grow here is a testament to the strength of this community and the opportunities that exist beyond Georgia’s major metropolitan areas. This is about more than 1,000 jobs and $1.3 billion in investment. It is about giving people the opportunity to build a future in the community they call home. We are proud to welcome Walmart to Franklin County and grateful to all of our partners who helped make this possible.”

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X at x.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.