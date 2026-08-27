//Girl Scouts Launch Power Her Future Campaign in South Georgia

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ALBANY – Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia and Powerhouse Automotive Group are partnering on a new campaign featuring a co-branded pink Ford Bronco.

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Albany, Georgia (August 26, 2026)— Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia is proud to announce a partnership with Powerhouse Automotive Group! This campaign drives membership and brand awareness goals in South Georgia and is the foundation of a collaboration between Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia and Powerhouse Automotive Group.

For the next several weeks, locals will see a pink, Girl Scout and Powerhouse co-branded 2025 Ford Bronco driving across South Georgia and beyond. Viewers will have the opportunity to sign the vehicle while sharing their own Girl Scouts story: everyone has a connection with Girl Scouts, whether they were a member in their youth, their mother and grandmother were volunteers with the organization, or they’re fan of the annual Girl Scout Cookie program!

The custom wrap for the Power Her Future car will be unveiled at a ribbon cutting for Powerhouse Automotive Group’s new Sylvester location (1006 W Franklin St, Sylvester, GA) on Thursday, August 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m where Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia will be on site with a membership booth and activity station!

Ready to share your Girl Scouts story today? Come visit us at Girl Scout DreamLab (2825 Ledo Road, Albany, GA – inside Walmart!) to record your story in our soundbooth or make your mark on the road around town when you see us!

For more information or to request the car to visit your location, please contact Cullena Morman, community engagement manager, at cmorman@gshg.org, call us at 888-689-1912, or visit our campaign page at https://www.gshg.org/en/support-us/power-her-future.html