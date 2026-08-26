//Firehouse Subs Foundation Grant Funds New Rescue Tools for Lowndes County

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LOWNDES COUNTY – Lowndes County Fire Rescue received a $32,146 grant to purchase new Jaws of Life extrication equipment for emergency response.

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(Lowndes County, August 26, 2026) – As first responders continue serving Lowndes County, it is essential that Lowndes County Fire Rescue has the tools needed to respond effectively in emergencies. The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® has recognized this need and recently awarded the department a $32,146 grant to purchase Hurst spreader, cutter and accessories.

The new Hurst Jaws of Life spreaders, cutter, and accessories will strengthen Lowndes County Fire Rescue’s emergency response capabilities and enhance service to the community. The grant funding allows the department to place modern, high-performance extrication tools into service that are essential for safety and efficiently rescuing victims trapped in vehicles following serious crashes and other emergency incidents.

The upgraded equipment will improve response efficiency, increase reliability, and enhance firefighter safety during time-critical rescue operations. With faster deployment and greater cutting and spreading capabilities, firefighters will be able to reach victims more quickly, allowing emergency medical care to begin sooner.

The impact of this grant extends beyond the fire department. Residents, visitors, and motorists throughout Lowndes County will benefit from enhanced rescue capabilities and improved emergency response when every second counts.

“We are extremely grateful to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs® restaurant in Lowndes County for this vital support,” said Billy Young, Fire Chief, Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “Having reliable, up-to-date equipment enhances our ability to protect lives and better serve our community.”

For more than 20 years, charitable donations have powered the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s mission to support first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. Since 2005, the Foundation has awarded more than 7,200 grants totaling over $109 million to public safety organizations.

To learn more or support the mission, visit any Firehouse Subs restaurant or the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation website at FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.