//CASA Receives Norfolk Southern Grant to Support Foster Children

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VALDOSTA – CASA of Lowndes and Echols Counties received a $2,500 Norfolk Southern grant to recruit and train volunteers advocating for foster children.

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Valdosta, Ga., August 26, 2026 — CASA of Lowndes and Echols Counties, Inc. is proud to announce it has received a $2,500.00 grant from Norfolk Southern through its Thriving Communities Grant Program. The funding will support the recruitment and training of CASA volunteers who advocate for children experiencing foster care, helping improve outcomes for children while building a stronger, more resilient community.

This grant is part of Norfolk Southern’s commitment to strengthening the communities it serves across its 22-state network. Launched in 2023, Norfolk Southern’s open-application grant programs are designed to support organizations working to further the areas of safety, sustainability, workforce development, and community resilience.

“This grant is an investment not only in CASA, but in the children and families of our community. By strengthening our ability to recruit and train dedicated CASA volunteers, this funding will help ensure more children experiencing foster care have a consistent advocate by their side and a voice in the decisions that shape their future. We are incredibly grateful for this support and the lasting impact it will have on the children we serve,” said Sonia Robinson, Executive Director, CASA of Lowndes and Echols Counties, Inc.

This funding will strengthen CASA’s volunteer recruitment, training, and support efforts while helping ensure children experiencing foster care have consistent advocacy and access to resources that promote stability, educational success, and overall well-being.

“The Thriving Communities Grant Program supports initiatives that bolster local economies and promote longterm resilience,” said Kristin Wong, Director of the Norfolk Southern Foundation & Community Impact. “From sustainability efforts and job training to community-building programs, the grant empowers nonprofit and community organizations working to create lasting impact.”

The Norfolk Southern grant application process for 2026 is open through Aug. 3. For more information is found on the company’s website.