//Psychology Instructor Marks 26 Years at Wiregrass

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PHOTO: Wiregrass Georgia Technical College psychology instructor Sherry Carroll celebrates 26 years of serving students at Wiregrass. Carroll began her career at the college in 2000 and has spent the past 13 years teaching psychology, helping students develop a deeper understanding of human behavior while encouraging them to pursue their educational and career goals.

FITZGERALD – Wiregrass instructor Sherry Carroll shares how a lifelong passion for psychology has helped her inspire and support students for 26 years.

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FITZGERALD, GA — For the last 26 years, psychology instructor Sherry Carroll has been a guiding presence at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, helping students understand not only human behavior—but themselves. Her path into the field began long before her first day in the classroom. As a high school student working as an aide in the Irwin County High School guidance office, she discovered what would become her lifelong passion.

“That experience opened my eyes to the impact that understanding and supporting others can have on their lives,” she recalls. It was there she met guidance counselor Mary Broadhurst, who became a formative mentor—showing Sherry how compassion, insight, and dedication could change lives. Broadhurst’s influence sparked Sherry’s calling to pursue psychology and counseling, a decision that continues to guide her work today.

Sherry’s journey to Wiregrass began in 2000 when she was working as a counselor at a state prison and learned of an opening for a Retention Specialist at East Central Technical College, one of Wiregrass’s legacy institutions. “The opportunity to support students in reaching their goals immediately caught my attention,” she says. She applied, was selected, and found the work deeply fulfilling. More than two decades later, she says joining the college was “one of the most rewarding decisions of my life.”

Throughout her 26-year career—13 of them spent teaching—Sherry has witnessed tremendous change. From new college names and expanded service areas to evolving programs and technologies, Wiregrass has grown dramatically. But one thing, she says, has stayed constant: “Our mission to educate, inspire, and prepare students to be the best in their chosen fields.”

That mission is at the heart of her teaching philosophy. She believes every student has a story, a purpose, and a passion—and she sees her role as helping them discover and develop it. She strives to create a classroom where students feel heard, valued, and encouraged to be themselves. “Learning is most powerful when students can connect what they study to their own lives and future goals,” she says.

Teaching psychology at a technical college is uniquely rewarding, she explains, because it touches every program on campus. Whether students are preparing for healthcare, business, education, technology, or industrial careers, the ability to understand people provides a universal advantage. “Our students gain a strong foundation in critical thinking, communication, and data analysis,” she says. “Those skills are essential in any profession.”

Over the years, she has watched the psychology program evolve in step with industry and technology. Today’s classrooms blend multimedia tools, online learning platforms, and hands-on activities that connect theory to real life. The program also embraces open conversations about mental health, diversity, and identity—topics that prepare students to navigate the modern world with empathy and awareness.

Her graduates go on to careers in human resources, social services, healthcare, education, marketing, business management, and more. Others continue their education in psychology or related fields. Sherry delights in seeing them find their place in the world, but one student story remains especially meaningful.

A former student with a deep love of neuroscience once contacted her while he was a student at Harvard to share an exciting discovery: he had found the skull of Phineas Gage, a historic figure in psychology. The student had graduated from Irwin County High School and had also taken dual enrollment courses through Wiregrass before continuing his education at Harvard. While at Harvard, he worked in the university’s admissions office and later returned to visit high schools near his hometown—carrying with him both his Wiregrass foundation and his big dreams of becoming a doctor with a focus in neuroscience and music. “Moments like these are why teaching is so rewarding,” Sherry says. “Seeing students explore their passions and achieve incredible success is truly inspiring.”

Supporting students through challenges—academic, financial, or personal—is central to her work. She connects them with tutoring, counseling, and the Wiregrass Foundation when financial barriers arise. She reminds them daily that obstacles can be overcome and that “the sky has no limit.”

Even after graduation, many students continue to reach out for guidance, updates, or encouragement. Sherry says these relationships are among the most meaningful parts of her career.

Her students, in turn, have taught her as much as she has taught them. They have shown her the value of patience, the importance of listening, and the power of embracing new perspectives. She stays current in her field through webinars, professional development workshops, and collaboration with colleagues—ensuring she brings the latest knowledge and teaching strategies into her classroom.

But when asked about her proudest accomplishment, her answer is simple: “I feel most accomplished when my students ask thoughtful, challenging questions.” Those moments of curiosity and engagement, she says, are where learning comes alive.

If she could speak to her very first class again, Sherry knows exactly what she would say. She would thank them for their patience, encouragement, and the lessons they taught her—lessons in humility, honesty, and kindness. “Their support helped me push through my fears and shaped the instructor I am today,” she reflects.

And she would leave them with the advice she still gives every student she meets: embrace curiosity, stay engaged, and never stop learning—because understanding people is the foundation of every profession, and the heart of every success story.

Fall Express Term classes begin September 17. To learn more about programs, admissions, and enrollment at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, visit wiregrass.edu or contact the One Stop at onestop@wiregrass.edu.

About Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is a leading provider of higher education and workforce development in South Georgia, serving students across Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes and Wilcox counties. As part of the Technical College System of Georgia, Wiregrass offers more than 150 programs designed to prepare students for in-demand careers, expand workforce opportunities, and support the economic development of the communities it serves. Through quality instruction, hands-on training, industry partnerships, and accessible educational opportunities, Wiregrass helps students build the skills and confidence needed to succeed in today’s workforce and beyond.