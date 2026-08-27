//Lowndes Vikings Celebrate Senior Night Against Harris County

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LOWNDES COUNTY – The Lowndes Vikings will celebrate Senior Night Friday as they host Harris County at Martin Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m.

Release:

This Friday, August 28, the Vikings will celebrate Senior Night at Martin Stadium as Lowndes takes on Harris County.

All football, band, cheerleader, and ROTC seniors will be recognized prior to kickoff. Pregame senior recognitions will begin at 7:30 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on Joe Wilson Field.

Game Tickets

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Viking Athletic Ticket Office:

Reserved-seat tickets: $10 each

$10 each Tickets at the gate: $12 each

In keeping with GHSA policies, all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket.

Season Tickets Still Available

Season tickets are still available for the remainder of the season. Reserved-seat season packages are $80 per seat and include all remaining home games. Reserved seats are available on both sides of Martin Stadium.

Viking Ticket Office

The Viking Ticket Office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. Fans should use the entrance on the east end of the building, across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Office Hours:

Monday–Thursday: 12:30–4:30 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m.–Noon

A Reminder for Parents

Parents are reminded of the expected behavior for K–8 students at Martin Stadium. There is no student section for K–8 students. Students in grades K through 8 must enter the stadium with a parent or guardian and must remain seated with their parent or guardian. Students may not be dropped off at the stadium, enter unaccompanied, or congregate in the concourse. Students should remain in their reserved seats except when visiting the concessions or restrooms.

Thank you for helping us keep Martin Stadium a fun, safe, and enjoyable environment for everyone as we cheer on Viking Football this Friday night!

Go Vikings!