//Wild Adventures Unveils Lower Pass Prices, New Neon Nights Event

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VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures announces lower 2027 Season Pass pricing and a new Neon Nights summer event at Splash Island.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. — At a time when families are looking for more value from every entertainment dollar, Wild Adventures Theme Park is making it easier to enjoy more time together. The park’s 2027 Season Passes are now on sale with lower introductory pricing, immediate admission for the rest of 2026 and new experiences coming in 2027.

The Gold Season Pass is available for a limited time at $99.99 plus tax. That price is $70 below full price and $30 less than the Gold Pass cost at this time last year, making it the park’s lowest Gold Pass price since 2019. Additionally, current Season Passholders are eligible for discounted renewal prices.

The decision to lower the price follows Wild Adventures’ recent recognition by Travel + Leisure as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America. The new Season Pass offer builds on that commitment by combining a lower price with visits throughout two seasons.

“We know families are being thoughtful about where and how they spend their time together,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing. “By lowering the price of our Gold Pass, we’re working to make it easier for families to visit more often and enjoy more fun the rest of this year and next.”

Guests who purchase a 2027 Season Pass can begin using it immediately, including admission to Great Pumpkin LumiNights powered by Georgia Power and Christmas Wild & Bright later this year. Passholders can then return throughout 2027 for Wild Adventures, Splash Island Waterpark, the Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series and the park’s full calendar of seasonal events.

Every Season Pass also includes free admission to Neon Nights, a new family-friendly summer event debuting at Splash Island in 2027. Every Friday and Saturday night in June and July, the waterpark will remain open until 10 p.m. with neon and immersive lighting, music, DJs, live entertainment, interactive activities, bubbles, foam effects and select water attractions after dark.

“Wild Adventures has always offered families several experiences in one place, from rides and animals to a waterpark, concerts and events like Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright,” said Donald Spiller, general manager. “With a lower Gold Pass price and new experiences like Neon Nights, we’re creating even more value and giving families more reasons to make Wild Adventures part of their year.”

Gold Passholders receive free parking, in-park discounts, a free souvenir cup with unlimited refills and four free Bring-A-Friend tickets for 2027. Silver Passes and Diamond Passes are also available.

Wild Adventures is also introducing a new monthly payment option designed to make Season Pass purchases easier to plan. The program requires no credit check or outside financing and allows guests to spread the cost of their passes across automatic monthly payments.

The introductory Season Pass prices are available for a limited time. For full pricing, benefits, restrictions and purchase information, visit WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment property, the park is home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark, ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report and home to Paradise River, America’s “Best Lazy River” by USA Today’s 10Best. Wild Adventures has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and named the Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.

About Herschend

Wild Adventures Theme Park is part of Herschend’s family of brands. Herschend is the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, with a portfolio of over 40 family entertainment brands across North America, including destinations, resorts, theme parks, water parks, immersive experiences, and content enjoyed by audiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.Herschend.com.