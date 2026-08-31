//Georgia DPH Confirms Four Additional Measles Cases

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia health officials confirm four additional measles cases linked to a metro Atlanta daycare outbreak.

Release:

**ATLANTA—**The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed four additional cases of measles. These cases are close contacts of the measles case confirmed last week. This outbreak is associated with a daycare setting in the metro Atlanta area; the children were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. DPH is working to identify additional close contacts of these cases.

Measles is very contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The measles virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left the room.

The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine can prevent measles and rubella. The vaccine is safe and effective, and parents with questions about the vaccine or the vaccination schedule can consult their physician. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children receive their first dose of MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age.

Measles symptoms typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure, including high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. Then, a rash of tiny red spots appears. It starts at the head and spreads to the rest of the body.

People with measles symptoms should contact their healthcare provider immediately. DO NOT go to the doctor’s office, the hospital, or a public health clinic without first calling to let them know about your symptoms.

For more information about measles, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/epidemiology/acute-disease-epidemiology/vaccine-preventable-diseases/measles or https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html.