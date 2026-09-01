//Lowndes County EMA Encourages Families to Make Emergency Plans

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LOWNDES CO. – Residents are encouraged to make emergency plans, sign up for alerts, build disaster kits and learn preparedness skills this September.

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Lowndes County, Georgia: Emergencies can strike without warning and change lives in an instant. Taking simple steps today to prepare can help protect families, property, and communities tomorrow. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), is urging residents to make preparedness a priority during National Preparedness Month this September.

This year’s theme, “Americans Stand Ready” encourages Georgians to focus on several distinct ideas that capture how Americans take pride in their ability to protect themselves and their families and work together to recover from disasters. Lowndes County joins thousands of organizations across the country in this month-long effort to raise awareness and inspire action.

“We can’t always predict when an emergency will happen, but we can take steps today to be ready for tomorrow,” said Ashley Tye, Lowndes County Emergency Management Director. “Preparedness is a shared responsibility. When individuals and families are prepared, our first responders can respond more effectively, our communities can recover more quickly and we are all better positioned to take care of one another when it matters most.”

Each week of September highlights a different area of preparedness:

Week 1 : (Sept. 1–5) – Make a Plan: Get your household, including your pets, ready for emergencies. Know what to do, where to go, and what you will need to protect yourselves during a disaster.

: (Sept. 1–5) – Make a Plan: Get your household, including your pets, ready for emergencies. Know what to do, where to go, and what you will need to protect yourselves during a disaster. Week 2 : (Sept. 6–12) – Be in the Know: Sign up for your community’s warning system. Disasters can happen suddenly, so it’s important to have multiple ways to receive alerts.

: (Sept. 6–12) – Be in the Know: Sign up for your community’s warning system. Disasters can happen suddenly, so it’s important to have multiple ways to receive alerts. Week 3 : (Sept. 13–19) – Build a Kit: Learn what supplies you and your family will need in times of disaster, starting with items you may already have at home like canned food and first aid supplies.

: (Sept. 13–19) – Build a Kit: Learn what supplies you and your family will need in times of disaster, starting with items you may already have at home like canned food and first aid supplies. Week 4: (Sept. 20–30) – Take the Next Step: If you want to help your community be more resilient, consider taking a training course through FEMA’s Training and Education Program or your local emergency management agency to build or gain skills to protect yourself, your family, friends and community.

For more information on creating an emergency plan and building a Ready kit, visit gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia.

About GEMA/HS

As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency collaborates with local, state and federal governments in partnership with private sector and non-governmental organizations to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia website and preparedness campaign provides Georgians with the knowledge needed to effectively prepare for disasters. Go to gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia for information on developing a custom emergency plan and Ready kit.