//Valdosta Sets 2026 Property Tax Millage Rate

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VALDOSTA – Valdosta adopts a millage property tax rate which is 1.864 mills above the calculated rollback rate.

Release:

The City of Valdosta has officially adopted a 2026 millage rate of 7.997 mills following a called public hearing held Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 6 p.m.

The millage rate is applied to the City’s taxable assessed property value and is used to determine the amount of property tax owed by property owners. One mill represents $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of taxable assessed value.

For 2026, the City’s calculated rollback millage rate is 6.133 mills. The rollback rate is the millage rate that would generally produce the same property tax revenue as the previous year from existing properties, after accounting for changes in assessed property values. The adopted rate of 7.997 mills is 1.864 mills above the calculated rollback rate.

Finance Director Darquita Williams said the adopted millage rate is an important component of the City’s overall financial planning and ability to maintain essential services for residents.

“The adoption of the 2026 millage rate reflects the City’s commitment to responsible financial management while ensuring we have the resources necessary to provide the services our residents depend on every day,” said Williams. “As costs continue to increase across public safety, infrastructure, personnel, equipment and other essential operations, maintaining a stable revenue base is critical to protecting the City’s financial position and our ability to meet both current and future needs.”

Property taxes generated through the millage rate help support City operations and services, including public safety, infrastructure, public works, parks and recreation, community development and other municipal services that contribute to the quality of life in Valdosta.

City Manager Jennifer Wheeler said the adopted rate also positions the City to continue making strategic investments that support Valdosta’s long-term growth.

“Valdosta continues to grow, and with that growth comes a responsibility to make thoughtful investments in the services, infrastructure and people that will carry our community forward,” said Wheeler. “This millage rate allows us to plan beyond today’s needs and remain focused on building a strong, sustainable City that is prepared for future growth while continuing to deliver the level of service our residents and businesses expect.”

The millage rate is only one component used to calculate an individual property owner’s tax bill. A property’s taxable assessed value, applicable exemptions and other factors also affect the final amount owed.

The City of Valdosta remains committed to transparency, sound financial stewardship and responsible planning as it works to balance the needs of residents with the long-term financial health of the community.