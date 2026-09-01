//Former City IT Director Faces Theft, Forgery Charges

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CORNELIA – The GBI arrested a former Cornelia IT director accused of stealing more than $95,000 from the city.

Release:

Cornelia, GA (August 31, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Jeremy Ron Dundore, age 46, of Clarkesville, GA, with two counts of Theft by Deception and one count of First Degree Forgery. Dundore is the former Information Technology (IT) Director for the City of Cornelia.

On Wednesday, April 28, 2026, the Cornelia Police Department requested the GBI to investigate the theft of funds from the City of Cornelia. During the investigation, agents determined Dundore was responsible for the theft of over $95,000.

Dundore was booked into the Habersham County Detention Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online through the GBI Tip Line, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be provided to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.