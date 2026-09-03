//Lowndes County Fire Rescue Hosting Halligans & Mulligans Tournament

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LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue will host the Halligans & Mulligans Golf Tournament benefiting the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation.

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LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue has announced the Halligans & Mulligans Golf Tournament in support of the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation.

The tournament will take place Thursday, October 29, 2026, at Quiet Pines Golf Course, located at 15501 Prewitte Street in Valdosta.

The event will feature two flights, with nine teams competing in the morning and nine teams in the afternoon. Both flights will use a four-man scramble format, giving golfers of all skill levels an opportunity to enjoy a day on the course while supporting the foundation.

“All proceeds from this tournament will directly benefit the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation,” said Nathan Huffmaster, Battalion Chief with Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “This foundation provides critical resources, education, and support to burn survivors and their families across our community and the state. We are honored to contribute to their mission.”

Registration is now open for teams and sponsors. The deadline to register is Thursday, October 1, 2026.

Anyone interested in registering a team or securing a sponsorship opportunity can contact Huffmaster at nathan.huffmaster@lowndescounty.com or 229-251-8563.