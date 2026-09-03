//South Fulton Man Identified in Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

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SOUTH FULTON – The GBI is investigating after Eric Bates allegedly shot his wife and fired at officers before being found dead.

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SOUTH FULTON, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who died during an officer-involved shooting in South Fulton as 55-year-old Eric Bates of South Fulton.

The GBI is investigating the shooting at the request of the South Fulton Police Department. No officers were injured during the incident.

According to preliminary information from the GBI, South Fulton police officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Flat Shoals Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, following a 911 call regarding an argument involving a suicidal man with a gun.

When officers arrived, they encountered a woman who told them she had been shot by her husband.

As officers provided aid to the woman, authorities said Bates exited the home and began firing at the officers. Officers returned fire, and Bates retreated into the residence.

The South Fulton Police Department SWAT team was activated while responding officers secured the scene.

After SWAT officers entered and cleared the home, Bates was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Bates’ body was taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

The GBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS (8477), through the GBI’s online tip portal or through the See Something, Send Something mobile application.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.