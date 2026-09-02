//LCFR Earns Third Place at 2026 Georgia Firefighter Competition

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LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue earned third place overall at the 2026 Georgia Firefighter Competition in Augusta.

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LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue brought home third place overall at the 2026 Georgia Firefighter Competition held Aug. 27 during the Georgia Fire Service Conference in Augusta.

The LCFR team competed against fire departments from across Georgia in a series of events designed to test the skills and abilities firefighters rely on in the field.

Events included Barrel Roll, Dress ’n’ Squirt, Tight Squeeze (One into Two), Busted Hose Replacement and a Mystery Event.

Throughout the competition, LCFR firefighters demonstrated their training, strength, communication and teamwork while competing alongside firefighters from across the state.

“We are incredibly proud of our team and the hard work they put into preparing for this competition,” Lowndes County Fire Rescue Chief Billy Young said. “Finishing third overall among firefighters from across Georgia is an outstanding accomplishment and a reflection of the dedication, training and teamwork our firefighters bring to the job every day.”

The competition gave LCFR firefighters an opportunity to showcase their skills while representing Lowndes County at the state level.

“Congratulations to our team on an outstanding performance,” Young said. “They represented Lowndes County Fire Rescue and our community exceptionally well.”

For more information about Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit lowndescounty.com.