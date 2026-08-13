//Wiregrass Graduate Builds Path From Dual Enrollment To Engineering

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FITZGERALD — Wiregrass graduate Montgomery Dykes is taking his technical education and apprenticeship experience to Georgia Southern University.

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FITZGERALD, GA – Montgomery Dykes’ educational journey demonstrates how students can move seamlessly from high school dual enrollment to technical education, employment and a four-year university.

Dykes, a former dual enrollment student at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, continued at the college after high school to pursue a degree in Mechatronics Technology on the college’s Ben Hill-Irwin Campus. He graduated from Wiregrass Summer Semester 2026 and has already been accepted and registered for the Electrical Engineering program at Georgia Southern University, where he will begin classes this fall.

While completing his education at Wiregrass, Dykes has also gained valuable industry experience as an active apprentice with MANA Nutrition at the company’s Fitzgerald facility. When he transfers to Georgia Southern, he will retain his position with the company and continue working at MANA’s Pooler facility while attending college.

“Beginning as a dual enrollment student gave me the opportunity to start developing college-level technical skills while I was still in high school,” Dykes said. “Wiregrass helped me move smoothly from high school into the Mechatronics Technology program, and my apprenticeship with MANA allowed me to apply what I was learning in a real manufacturing environment. I am excited to continue working with MANA while pursuing my electrical engineering degree at Georgia Southern.”

Mechatronics combines electrical systems, mechanical systems, automation, robotics, programmable logic controllers and other advanced manufacturing technologies. The broad technical foundation Dykes received at Wiregrass will support both his continued employment and his transition into an engineering program.

“Montgomery has shown tremendous initiative by balancing his education with the responsibilities of an apprenticeship,” said Stephen Raney, Human Resources Manager at MANA Nutrition. “He has become a valuable member of our team, and we are proud to support him as he continues his education. His transition from our Fitzgerald facility to our Pooler operation demonstrates how apprenticeship programs can help companies develop and retain talented employees as they advance academically and professionally.”

Dykes’ success highlights the many pathways available to technical college students. His journey began with dual enrollment in high school, continued through a technical college degree and apprenticeship, and will now lead to a bachelor’s degree at a University System of Georgia institution.

“Montgomery’s story is an outstanding example of the power of technical education and the opportunities available to students who begin with dual enrollment,” said Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements. “His journey from high school to Wiregrass, into an apprenticeship and now to Georgia Southern shows that technical education can be a direct pathway to both a successful career and continued university study. Students do not have to choose between workforce preparation and pursuing an advanced degree. They can build one experience upon another, and Montgomery has done exactly that.”

The partnership between Wiregrass and MANA Nutrition also demonstrates the value of apprenticeships and work-based learning. These programs allow students to earn credentials, gain paid industry experience and build relationships with employers while completing their education.

For Dykes, the pathway has provided a seamless connection among high school, technical education, employment and university-level engineering studies.

“My long-term goal is to continue growing as an engineer and use what I learn to solve problems and improve manufacturing processes,” Dykes said. “Wiregrass and MANA have both helped me build the foundation I need to reach that goal.”

To learn more about Dual Enrollment, Mechatronics Technology, apprenticeships and other workforce training opportunities available through Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, visit Wiregrass.edu.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia. The college provides career-focused education, workforce development and economic development services throughout its 11-county service area in South Georgia. Wiregrass offers associate degrees, diplomas, technical certificates of credit, dual enrollment opportunities, continuing education and customized industry training designed to prepare students and strengthen the regional workforce.