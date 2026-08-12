//Free Community Resource Fair Coming to Valdosta August 29

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VALDOSTA — The free Valdosta event will feature resources for housing, health, education, families, veterans, youth and other community needs.

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South Georgia residents are invited to attend the South Georgia Community Resource &

Empowerment Fair on Saturday, August 29, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Valdosta

Lowndes Parks and Recreation Building 1901 N Barack Obama Blvd, Valdosta, GA 31601

Hosted by the South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness, South Georgia Community

Action Network, BVM, Housing Resource Solutions Inc., the free community event will bring

organizations, advocates, service providers, and residents together under the theme:

“Connect. Empower. Thrive.”

The goal of the Community Resource & Empowerment Fair is simple: make it easier for

residents to connect directly with organizations and information that can help strengthen

individuals, families, and the community.

Attendees will have an opportunity to connect with resource organizations representing

areas such as housing, health and wellness, education, youth and family services, civic

engagement, and other community supports.

The event will also feature speakers and discussions focused on community empowerment,

civic engagement, housing and resources, youth perspectives, and the importance of

residents using their voices to help shape their communities.

“We want people to leave this event with more than a bag of information. We want them to

leave connected to resources, equipped with tools they can use, and empowered to know

that their voices matter in this community,” said Kelley Saxon, event Committee Chair.

The Community Resource & Empowerment Fair is designed for the entire community,

including families, seniors, veterans, young people, college students, individuals

experiencing housing instability, returning citizens, individuals with disabilities, and anyone

interested in learning more about resources available throughout South Georgia.

EVENT DETAILS

What: South Georgia Community Resource & Empowerment Fair

Theme: Connect. Empower. Thrive.

When: Saturday, August 29, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Where: 1901 N Barack Obama Blvd, Valdosta, GA 31601

Admission: FREE and open to the community. Free Food resource provided while supplies

last. Participants are encouraged to register: bit.ly/valdostaresourcefair

Hosted By

South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness

South Georgia Community Action Network

Housing Resource Solutions Inc.

B.V.M

Media Contact

Kelley Saxon

South Georgia Community Resource & Empowerment Fair

Committee Chair

Email: kelleysaxon@gmail.com

Connect. Empower. Thrive.