//Free Community Resource Fair Coming to Valdosta August 29

VALDOSTA — The free Valdosta event will feature resources for housing, health, education, families, veterans, youth and other community needs.
Release:
South Georgia residents are invited to attend the South Georgia Community Resource &
Empowerment Fair on Saturday, August 29, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Valdosta
Lowndes Parks and Recreation Building 1901 N Barack Obama Blvd, Valdosta, GA 31601
Hosted by the South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness, South Georgia Community
Action Network, BVM, Housing Resource Solutions Inc., the free community event will bring
organizations, advocates, service providers, and residents together under the theme:
“Connect. Empower. Thrive.”
The goal of the Community Resource & Empowerment Fair is simple: make it easier for
residents to connect directly with organizations and information that can help strengthen
individuals, families, and the community.
Attendees will have an opportunity to connect with resource organizations representing
areas such as housing, health and wellness, education, youth and family services, civic
engagement, and other community supports.
The event will also feature speakers and discussions focused on community empowerment,
civic engagement, housing and resources, youth perspectives, and the importance of
residents using their voices to help shape their communities.
“We want people to leave this event with more than a bag of information. We want them to
leave connected to resources, equipped with tools they can use, and empowered to know
that their voices matter in this community,” said Kelley Saxon, event Committee Chair.
The Community Resource & Empowerment Fair is designed for the entire community,
including families, seniors, veterans, young people, college students, individuals
experiencing housing instability, returning citizens, individuals with disabilities, and anyone
interested in learning more about resources available throughout South Georgia.
EVENT DETAILS
What: South Georgia Community Resource & Empowerment Fair
Theme: Connect. Empower. Thrive.
When: Saturday, August 29, 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Where: 1901 N Barack Obama Blvd, Valdosta, GA 31601
Admission: FREE and open to the community. Free Food resource provided while supplies
last. Participants are encouraged to register: bit.ly/valdostaresourcefair
Hosted By
South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness
South Georgia Community Action Network
Housing Resource Solutions Inc.
B.V.M
Media Contact
Kelley Saxon
South Georgia Community Resource & Empowerment Fair
Committee Chair
Email: kelleysaxon@gmail.com
Connect. Empower. Thrive.