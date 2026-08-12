//Winners Named in Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest

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VALDOSTA —The Turner Center announced winners of the 18th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest, with Marvin Smith earning Best in Show.

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The Turner Center for the arts hosted its 18th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest Awards Reception, July 20, to announce the winners who beautifully captured the essence of community life through their lenses.

In observance of America250, this year’s contest encouraged participants to reflect on everyday life to historic landmarks. Photographers were asked to interpret what “home” and “America” mean through their own unique lens. This year, the contest brought out nearly a dozen Moody Air Force Base participants who showcased “community” from their unique perspective.

The photo contest, sponsored by Coleman Talley and in partnership with the City of Valdosta, has become a longstanding tradition spanning nearly two decades. It continues to inspire residents to highlight their unique perspectives of city life, country life, and beyond.

“We are proud to host the Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest, which showcases the incredible talent within our communities,” said Turner Center Executive Director Samantha Mathews, Ph.D. “This event not only highlights the artistic abilities of our residents but also brings us together to celebrate everyday life. We look forward to continuing this tradition and inspiring even more creativity in the years to come.”

The Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest continues to be a highlight of the year, celebrating the vibrant culture and scenic beauty of the community. We look forward to many more years of this inspiring event.

This year’s winners:

Best in Show: Marvin Smith – “Get Your Hair Done in Valdosta”

1st Place: James Carver – “Unrefined Harmony”

2nd Place: Brenda Felts – “Morning Salutation”

3rd Place: Patricia Hawkins – “Downtown Energies”

Mayor’s Choice: Rosetta Coyne – “Railroads Built Valdosta: Leading to Endless Futures”

Staff Choice: Rachel Howell – “Home is Where You Are”

Honorable Mentions:

Katherine Walker – “American Soul Between the Rows”

Hannah Dean – “America’s Embrace”

Jason Delgado – “The Face of Readiness”

Savannah Carpenter – “Unified Effort”

For more information on the contest, rules, regulations, and requirements, visit turnercenter.org/Valdosta-peoples-choice-photo-contest.

(l-r) Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D., Marvin Smith – Best in Show, and Mayor Scott Matheson

(l-r) Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D., Rosetta Coyne – Mayor’s Choice, and Mayor Scott Matheson