//Lowndes Commissioner Marshall Appointed to NACo Leadership Roles

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LOWNDES CO. — Marshall will represent Lowndes County on NACo committees focused on behavioral health, rural communities, veterans and military services.

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Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Commissioner Demarcus Marshall has been appointed to serve in three leadership capacities with the National Association of Counties (NACo), providing an opportunity to represent Lowndes County and Georgia on the national level.

Marshall will serve as subcommittee vice chair of NACo’s Health Policy Steering Committee’s Behavioral Health Subcommittee, a member of the Rural Action Caucus (RAC), and a member of the Veterans and Military Services Advisory Council.

“I am honored to continue serving with NACo and to represent Lowndes County and Georgia in these important areas,” Marshall said. “I look forward to working with county leaders from across the country, sharing ideas and helping develop solutions that can have a positive impact on Lowndes County, the state of Georgia and communities across the nation.”

Marshall has been an active member of NACo for several years and has previously held leadership positions within the organization, including serving as vice chair of the Veterans and Military Services Committee and subcommittee vice chair of the Community, Economic and Workforce Development Committee.

As vice chair of the Behavioral Health Subcommittee, Marshall will support NACo’s efforts to address behavioral health challenges and identify solutions to strengthen services and resources for communities nationwide.

The Rural Action Caucus represents nearly 70% of America’s counties that are rural. The caucus advocates for rural communities on issues including infrastructure, broadband access, healthcare, transportation, economic development, and workforce opportunities. Its members work to ensure the unique needs of rural counties are represented in federal policy discussions.

Through his appointment to the Veterans and Military Services Advisory Council, Marshall will contribute to NACo’s efforts to address issues affecting veterans, active-duty military members, and their families and support county-level programs and services.

“Commissioner Marshall’s continued service with NACo reflects not only his dedication to Lowndes County, but also the respect he has earned among county leaders across the nation,” said Bill Slaughter, chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “These appointments provide another opportunity for Lowndes County to have a voice in important national conversations and to bring valuable ideas and resources back to our community.”

NACo is the leading voice for the nation’s 3,069 counties, parishes and boroughs, working to strengthen counties through advocacy, networking, education and research.

For more information about the National Association of Counties, visit www.naco.org.