//Bill Slaughter Selected To Serve On Four National County Committees

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LOWNDES CO. — Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter has been appointed to serve on four National Association of Counties committees.

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Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter has been appointed to serve on four committees with the National Association of Counties (NACo) for the upcoming year.

Slaughter will serve as a member of the following NACo committees and councils:

Healthy Counties Innovation Council

Resilient Counties Innovation Council

Rural Action Caucus (RAC)

Veterans and Military Services Advisory Council

According to NACo, Slaughter was selected for these appointments because of his commitment and dedication to the organization. NACo recognizes that the organization’s strength lies in its members, whose active involvement and leadership help ensure that NACo continues to serve as the voice of America’s counties.

Through these appointments, Slaughter will have the opportunity to work with county leaders from across the nation on issues affecting local communities, including public health, community resilience, rural development, and services for veterans and military families.

“NACo offers an important opportunity for county leaders to share ideas, collaborate on solutions, and advocate for our communities’ needs,” said Chairman Bill Slaughter. “I am honored to serve on these committees and look forward to bringing Lowndes County’s perspective to these national conversations.”

NACo represents the nation’s 3,069 counties, parishes, and boroughs and promotes sound public policies, effective county government, and services that strengthen the nation’s communities.

Slaughter’s appointments offer Lowndes County an opportunity to remain engaged in national discussions and initiatives that can help address county-level challenges and benefit residents.

For more about the National Association of Counties, visit www.naco.org.