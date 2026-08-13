//Lowndes County Offers Free In-School Flu Vaccination Clinics

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VALDOSTA — Lowndes County will offer in-school flu vaccination clinics at no cost to students and school staff during school hours this fall.

Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. — With flu season just around the corner, the Lowndes County Health Department is making it easier than ever to protect your child with a flu vaccination.

This fall, the Lowndes County Health Department will offer in-school flu vaccination clinics for students and school staff. The clinics will be held during school hours and are offered at no cost to families. Insurance will be billed for those with coverage, but vaccinations are available regardless of insurance status.

The Lowndes County Health Department is offering printed consent forms this year. Consent forms should be distributed by your child’s school and are also available online at southhealthdistrict.com/lowndesflu.

A completed consent form is required for every student who plans to receive a flu vaccine at school. Forms should be returned to your child’s school or the Lowndes County Health Department. The deadline to return your child’s consent form is September 15.

The Lowndes County Health Department is located at 206 S Patterson St. #1st in Valdosta.

The flu vaccine is recommended every year for everyone ages 6 months and older. If you prefer for your child to receive their vaccination outside of school or if you need a flu vaccine yourself, visit the Lowndes County Health Department this fall.

For more information, call the Lowndes County Health Department at 229-333-5257 or visit southhealthdistrict.com/schoolflu.