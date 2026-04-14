//VSU Science Saturday Returns with Tree-Mendous Biology Event

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VALDOSTA — VSU invites the community to a free Science Saturday Tree-Mendous Biology event April 18.

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VALDOSTA — The College of Science and Mathematics at Valdosta State University presents Science Saturday: Tree-mendous Biology, An Arbor Discovery Day from 9 a.m. to noon on April 18 in the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center.

Science Saturday: Tree-Mendous Biology, An Arbor Discovery Day is presented by VSU’s Department of Biology. Community members of all ages are invited to come out and learn something new by participating in a variety of fun-filled and educational activities, including Floral Explorer: Petals, Pollen, and Pistils; the “Suggies” (Australian sugar gliders); and Anuran Acoustics (frogs and toads).

Science Saturday is supported by VSU’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Initiative and is part of an ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to learn more about these subject areas. Faculty in the College of Science and Mathematics understand that the nation’s future economic prosperity is closely linked with student success in the STEM fields.

Educators across the nation and at VSU are committed to improving STEM instruction for students in preschool through 12th grade, increasing and sustaining public and youth engagement with STEM, improving the STEM experience for undergraduate students at the college level, better serving groups historically underrepresented in the STEM fields, and designing graduate education for tomorrow’s STEM workforce.

Science Saturday activities are free of charge and open to the public. Parking is available in any of the parking lots around Main Campus, with the most convenient lots located along Georgia Avenue between Oak Street and Patterson Street. A VSU parking permit is not required for this event.

Science Saturday: Tree-Mendous Biology, An Arbor Discovery Day marks the end of VSU’s 2025-2026 Science Saturday academic calendar. Activities will resume in the fall.

Contact SciSat@valdosta.edu for more information.

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