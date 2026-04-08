//VSU Planetarium Presents “Over the Moon”

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The VSU Planetarium will host “Over the Moon” presentations April 10 with free admission.

Release:

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State University Planetarium presents “Over the Moon” at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. on Friday, April 10.

Seating for each presentation is limited to 46 guests. Free admission ticket distribution begins as early as 5:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at the VSU Planetarium.

“We are over the moon about the successes of NASA’s Artemis II mission and excited about the Moon, sky, planets, asteroids, and news from distant space,” shared Dr. Martha Leake, professor of astronomy and physics at VSU. “We will visit the triumphs of the Artemis II mission and explore new insights about the surface of the Moon, front and back. We will also preview the skies for our spring and summer.”

If weather conditions permit, guests will have an opportunity to visit the VSU Observatory and view the night sky through telescopes until 10 p.m.

“We will have a dark sky — the Moon rises at 3 a.m. — and planet Jupiter, bright star Sirius, constellation Orion, and others will be gracing our evening skies,” Leake said.

Located on the third floor of Nevins Hall, the VSU Planetarium features a Digitarium Kappa digital projector, which can reproduce the night sky as seen from anywhere on Earth or from the surface of any object in the solar system, at any time in history, past or future.

Limited parking is available in front of Nevins Hall and across Patterson Street.

Planetarium public outreach shows are appropriate for all ages.

This is the VSU Planetarium’s final show of the season. However, guests are invited to visit the Observatory deck on April 24 for a special Astronomy Day Open House event.

Contact VSU’s Department of Data Science at (229) 333-5778 for more information.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/cosm