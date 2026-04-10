//Spring Into Art Gala Returns to Turner Center

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VALDOSTA – The Turner Center hosts its 39th annual Spring Into Art Gala on April 13.

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The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host the 39th annual Spring Into Art exhibition with the highly anticipated Spring Into Art Gala, which will take place 6-9 pm on Monday, April 13, in the main building located at 527 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta.

The annual Spring Into Art exhibition provides visual artists of all skill levels an open invitation to participate in an outstanding regional art exhibition. The opening gala allows artists and art enthusiasts to enjoy an evening of honoring local talent.

Tickets for the opening gala are $50 each and are still available for purchase online or by phone and can be purchased at the door on the evening of the event. Refreshments will be provided for attendees of the gala by Covington’s, and music will be provided by violinist Eddie Castellanos and pianist Dante Flowers.

Exhibits will remain open in the galleries for the public’s enjoyment free of charge through Wednesday, June 10, 2026. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make those arrangements.