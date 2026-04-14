//Albany Teen Arrested, Two Others Charged in Camilla Shooting

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CAMILLA – The GBI arrests an Albany teen and charges two 16-year-olds after a shooting during dispute at Camilla park.

Release:

Camilla, GA (April 13, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Cornez Jackson, age 17, of Albany, GA, with three counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime in connection with a shooting that occurred on April 7, 2026, in Camilla, GA. Two 16-year-olds from Camilla were also arrested and charged in connection with the incident. One was charged as a juvenile with one count of Aggravated Assault, one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Minor. The other 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile with one count of Tampering with Evidence and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

On April 7, 2026, at about 6:05 p.m., Camilla Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting around Toombs Park near Palmer Street in Camilla, GA. The investigation showed that a fight occurred between Jackson and a group of minors. During the dispute, multiple gunshots were fired, and Jackson and one of the 16-year-olds were shot and injured. Both were taken to an area hospital, where they were treated and later released.

Jackson was arrested on April 9, 2026, and booked into the Mitchell County Jail.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or the Camilla Police Department at 229-336-2201. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Georgia Circuit District Attorney’s Office.