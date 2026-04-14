//Valdosta Seeks Public Input on Short-Term Rentals

Share with friends

VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta invites residents to workshops discussing short-term rental considerations and future policies.

Release:

The City of Valdosta is inviting residents, property owners, and community stakeholders to participate in a series of upcoming workshops focused on short-term rentals. These sessions are designed to gather public input, answer questions, and encourage open dialogue as the City evaluates considerations related to short-term rental properties.

Community feedback is an essential part of the decision-making process, and these workshops will provide an opportunity for participants to share their perspectives and help guide future policies that impact neighborhoods and housing in Valdosta.

The workshops will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, April 14 at 4:00 PM

Thursday, April 16 at 4:00 PM

Tuesday, April 28 at 4:00 PM

All workshops will take place at the City Hall Annex Multipurpose Room, located at 300 N. Lee Street, Valdosta, GA.

The City encourages anyone interested in the topic of short-term rentals to attend and be a part of the conversation. Input gathered during these sessions will help inform future decisions and ensure community voices are heard.