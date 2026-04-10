//VSU to Host Free Virtual AI Deep Dive Workshop

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VALDOSTA – VSU will host a free AI Deep Dive workshop April 16, led by MIT graduate student Liane Xu.

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VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will offer a free virtual AI Deep Dive workshop from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16. This event is open to the public.

Hosted by VSU’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering Technology, AI Deep Dive attendees will explore how the technology is moving from AI that assists to AI that solves complex tasks, what AI is and is not, the limitations and challenges of AI, and much more.

AI Deep Dive was originally scheduled to be led by Dr. Zhiguang Xu, a professor of computer science who died unexpectedly in late March after more than 24 years of service to VSU. His passion for teaching was evident in every lecture, where he inspired curiosity, critical thinking, and innovation. He was known for his generosity and passion for lifelong learning, and he had carefully developed a comprehensive workshop designed to make AI concepts accessible and engaging for all attendees.

In a touching continuation of Professor Xu’s legacy, his daughter, Liane Xu, a graduate student studying robotics and artificial intelligence at MIT, recently reached out and asked to deliver the workshop in her father’s place. She said her father shared his presentation with her on March 28, seeking her feedback about his plans for this special community engagement initiative. She is committed to honoring her father’s work and sharing his vision with the community, and while she will certainly bring her own voice and perspective, the workshop will remain rooted in the ideas and dedication that defined her father’s approach.

Dr. Krishnendu Roy, head of VSU’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering Technology, said AI Deep Dive now stands not only as an educational opportunity but also as a tribute to Professor Xu’s enduring impact, ensuring his passion for learning and innovation continues to inspire others.

The workshop will conclude with a question-and-answer session, allowing attendees to ask questions and discuss real-world examples of AI applications.

AI Deep Dive is the second of a two-part series dedicated to helping people understand what AI is, how it works, and how it can be used responsibly and effectively. The first event, AI for Beginners, was held on March 26.

“Professor Xu believed that curiosity is not confined to classrooms and that learning is a lifelong pursuit,” said Dr. Pierre-Richard Cornely, dean of the College of Science and Mathematics at VSU. “He showed us that knowledge is most powerful when it is shared freely and used wisely — and as the STEM hub of South Georgia, it is our responsibility to share knowledge with the broader community to ensure that our neighbors, business owners, friends, and leaders have the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing digital world.

“To learn AI is to gain the tools to participate in the future, to question it, to guide it, and to ensure it reflects our shared human values. By moving forward with this workshop, we carry forward Professor Xu’s mission and remember him for how he taught, with generosity, humility, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others.”

Visit https://tinyurl.com/AIDeepDiveVSU to join the conversation on April 16. The Meeting ID is 235 173 087 986 551. The Passcode is br27dD7e.

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