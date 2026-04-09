//Turner Center Launches “Tracks to the Future” Campaign

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VALDOSTA – Turner Center launches fundraising campaign supporting Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station opening May 23.

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Turner Center for the Arts Launches “Tracks to the Future” Fundraising Campaign in Support of Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station

The Turner Center for the Arts is proud to announce the launch of its April fundraising campaign, “Tracks to the Future,” in support of the upcoming Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station, set to open on May 23, 2026.

This month-long campaign invites the community to invest in the future of local youth by helping fund final expenses for the highly anticipated Imagination Station—an innovative, 10,000 sq. ft. interactive space designed to inspire creativity, exploration, and career awareness among children across South Georgia.

As part of the campaign, donors contributing $10,000 will be permanently recognized on a featured installation inside the facility: the Tracks to the Future donor wall. Each donor’s name will be displayed on an individual track, symbolizing both forward momentum and a meaningful connection to Valdosta’s history.

The Tracks to the Future theme draws inspiration from the city’s origins, when the City of Troupville was relocated four miles to align with the expansion of the national railroad system and renamed Valdosta. Just as the railroad once connected the community to opportunity and growth, the Imagination Station aims to connect today’s youth to future careers and industries across Georgia.

“This campaign is about more than fundraising—it’s about investing in imagination, education, and the long-term success of our children,” said Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D. “We’re honoring our past while building pathways to the future.”

The Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station features hands-on exhibits and programming that introduce children to a wide range of career pathways, fostering curiosity and helping them envision their role in tomorrow’s workforce.

Community members, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to participate and leave a legacy within this transformative space.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities and payment options, visit www.turnercenter.org or contact Fundraising Chair Evelyn Langdale at 229.560.1083 or Sementha Mathews at 229.247.2787.