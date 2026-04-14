//SGBC Small Business Academy Focuses on AI Integration

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PHOTO: AI Strategist Stephanie Johnson, Founder of AI In The South, guides the cohort through her signature ‘SOUTH Method’ for professional-grade prompting. The SGBC ‘Fingertips-to-Keyboard’ lab focused on moving Valdosta’s small businesses from theoretical planning to live digital execution.

VALDOSTA — Southern Georgia Black Chambers hosts AI integration training for small businesses during 2026 Small Business Academy.

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VALDOSTA, GA — While many small businesses are still treating Artificial Intelligence as a futuristic concept, the Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) is currently transforming the region’s entrepreneurs into “AI Architects.”

On Tuesday, April 7, the SGBC hosted Session 5 of its 2026 Small Business Academy, powered by the City of Valdosta, Georgia Power, and ACE South Georgia. The session featured guest lead instructor Stephanie Johnson, Founder of AI In The South and The Downtown Business Collective. The residency, titled “AI Integration & Workflow Automation,” moved beyond standard theory and into a “fingertips-to-keyboard” deployment of private, autonomous digital workforces.

“Most business owners are using AI to write emails; our members are using it to build infrastructure,” said DeWayne Johnson, President and CEO of the SGBC. “The goal of the 2026 Academy isn’t just to inform—it’s to equip. We are building the ‘Engine Rooms’ of Valdosta’s future economy, and if you aren’t in or connected to this room, you are working harder than you have to.”

During the three-hour intensive lab at the Valdosta State University Langdale College of Business, participants executed a sophisticated 3-Act cycle. Using the proprietary SOUTH Method (Share, Outline, Upgrade, Test, Hit Execute), entrepreneurs moved from basic chatbots to deploying Private AI Business Hubs via Google’s NotebookLM. These hubs allow business owners to turn their proprietary data—contracts, proposals, and brand guidelines—into an internal consultant that automates up to 10+ hours of operational “busy work” per week.

The impact was immediate. Dynasty Myles, CEO of Mylestone Accounting Solutions and a current cohort member, remarked during the session, “SGBC is definitely giving us the tools and people we need to take our business to the next level! I’m starting my YouTube channel tonight thanks to this lab.”

This high-production residency is part of a larger 11-session movement supported by the City of Valdosta, Georgia Power, ACE South Georgia, and Valdosta State University. By focusing on technical assistance, the SGBC is ensuring that minority-owned businesses in South Georgia possess the same technical competitive edge as major metropolitan enterprises.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers is the region’s authority on technical business execution and advocacy. For those who missed the start of the 2026 Academy, the opportunity to scale through membership remains open. Members gain exclusive access to technical resources, the SGBC network of specialists, and the infrastructure required to compete for high-level contracts and grants.

To inquire about membership or to register for the remaining 2026 Academy sessions, visit www.sgablackchambers.org or contact the chamber directly at info@sgablackchambers.org.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers is dedicated to the economic empowerment of small businesses and the broader community in South Georgia. Through its “Year of Execution” initiatives, the SGBC provides technical training, advocacy, and a robust ecosystem designed to move businesses from survival mode to scale mode.