//GBI Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in Lavonia

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LAVONIA – An armed suspect is killed after hours-long standoff with law enforcement in Lavonia.

Release:

Lavonia, GA (April 10, 2026) – At the request of the Lavonia Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Lavonia, GA. Alan Joseph Chandler, age 30, of Lavonia, GA, was shot and killed in the incident. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 1:00 p.m., on April 9, 2026, the Lavonia Police Department attempted to serve felony arrest warrants on Chandler at a home on Roberts Street in Lavonia, GA. The warrants stemmed from an incident earlier in the day in which Chandler hit a Lavonia City employee with a pipe.

When the officers approached the home, Chandler confronted the officers and was tased as he ran back into his home. Chandler then closed the door, and officers heard a gun being loaded from behind the door. Officers then backed away from the home and contacted the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). GSP responded to the scene and spent several hours attempting to negotiate with Chandler to surrender peacefully. GSP also shot tear gas through the windows of his residence.

Just after 8:00 p.m, Chandler came out of his home while firing a rifle at the officers who were surrounding the home. GSP SWAT Team members and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies returned fire, striking Chandler multiple times. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Chandler’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and further testing.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the GBI will provide the case to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.