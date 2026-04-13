//Georgia Men Say Chick-fil-A Is the Perfect Place to Propose

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS… Survey finds Georgia men believe Chick-fil-A offers best odds for fast food marriage proposals.

Release:

With the cost of living still stubbornly high, even life’s biggest romantic moments may be getting a budget-friendly rethink. The candlelit dinner – once the gold standard for popping the question – is increasingly being swapped for something a little more… accessible. And for some, that might just mean proposing over fries and a fountain drink.

With wedding season on the horizon, ACE.com surveyed 3,020 men to find out which fast food chains they believe give them the best odds of hearing “yes.” Because when nerves are high and the stakes even higher, the setting suddenly feels less like a detail and more like a deciding factor. Is it the comfort of familiarity? The low-pressure vibe? Or simply the chance to keep things light that swings the result?

Whatever the reason, one thing is clear: when it comes to proposal success rates, not all drive-thrus are created equal.

The Top 10 Fast Food Chains for Proposals in Georgia

#1. Chick-fil-A

If love is a numbers game, Chick-fil-A looks like the safest bet. Known for its relentlessly polite service and calm, family-friendly atmosphere, it offers a setting where nerves don’t spiral and moments don’t feel rushed. There’s something disarming about it – almost as if the pressure drops the moment you sit down. For many Georgia men, it feels like the place where the odds quietly tilt in their favor without trying too hard.

#2. Dairy Queen (DQ)

There’s a nostalgic charm to Dairy Queen that works in its favor. Whether it’s childhood memories of Blizzards or the slightly retro feel of its stores, it leans into emotion without being overly serious. That balance – sweet but not intense – can make one feel more genuine. In a way, it’s less about grand gestures and more about creating a moment that feels personal, boosting the chances of a warm, heartfelt “yes.”

#3. McDonald’s

It might not scream romance, but McDonald’s is comfort food in its purest form. It’s familiar, predictable, and completely unpretentious – qualities that can actually work in your favor when emotions are running high. Proposing here signals something honest: this is real life, not a performance. And for some couples, that authenticity might just improve the odds more than any fine-dining setting ever could.

#4. Taco Bell

Taco Bell is the wildcard in the Peach State. A late-night run, a spontaneous decision, a slightly chaotic energy – it’s not the obvious choice, but that’s exactly the appeal. For couples who thrive on humor and unpredictability, it can feel like the perfect setting. It’s a bit of a gamble, sure – but sometimes taking a risk is exactly what shifts the chances in your favor.

#5. Pizza Hut

There’s something quietly dependable about Pizza Hut. It sits in that middle ground between fast food and sit-down dining, offering just enough structure to make a moment feel considered. Sharing a pizza lends itself to conversation, easing tension before the big question. It’s not flashy, but it might just provide the steady conditions needed to improve your proposal odds.

#6. Burger King

Bold branding, big flavors, and a slightly rebellious streak – Burger King attracts those who like to do things their own way. Proposing here feels less about tradition and more about personality. It won’t be for everyone, but for the right couple, that confidence and individuality could significantly improve the chances of a memorable – and successful – moment.

#7. Wendy’s

Wendy’s has a reputation for wit, thanks to its famously sharp social media voice, and that playful tone carries into the brand itself. It’s casual but not careless, making it a solid middle-ground choice for Georgia men who were polled. A proposal here might feel relaxed enough to take the pressure off, while still showing intention – an underrated combination when it comes to improving your odds.

#8. Sonic Drive-In

Few settings feel as cinematic as a Sonic drive-in. Eating in the car, music playing, a sense of privacy – it creates a bubble where the moment belongs entirely to you. That intimacy can be powerful, allowing for a proposal that feels spontaneous yet personal. In terms of atmosphere alone, it might quietly boost your chances more than you would expect.

#9. Popeyes

Popeyes brings bold flavors and big personality, and for some, that energy translates into a memorable proposal setting. It’s lively, unfiltered, and full of character – perfect for couples who don’t take themselves too seriously. It may not offer the safest odds, but it certainly delivers on impact.

#10. Subway

Subway is the ultimate “build your own” experience, and there’s something fitting about that when it comes to proposals. It’s practical, customizable, and refreshingly low-key. While it may not top the rankings in Georgia, it offers a no-pressure environment where the focus stays firmly on the question itself – sometimes exactly what’s needed to improve your chances.

Do Proposals Really Come Down to Setting?

ACE.com’s findings suggest that, for many, the setting is more than just background noise – it’s part of the equation. 69% of Georgia men believe the setting of a proposal can influence whether someone says “yes,” highlighting just how much weight is placed on the moment itself.

Over one in three admit that rising dining costs make them more likely to consider a budget-friendly venue – suggesting romance is increasingly being balanced with practicality.

What Do Women Think?

To round out the picture, 100 women were also asked how they would feel about a fast food proposal – and the results show it’s far from a guaranteed dealbreaker.

49% said it would be funny but memorable

24% would find it romantic

22% described it as completely unromantic

Just 4% saw it as desperate

When it comes to embarrassment:

44% wouldn’t feel embarrassed at all

34% would feel slightly embarrassed

Only 21% combined said they feel very or extremely embarrassed.

In other words, while the odds might vary, a fast food proposal is more likely to be remembered fondly than rejected outright.

“Proposals have always felt like high-stakes moments, but what we’re seeing here is that people are rethinking what really matters,” says a spokesperson at ACE.com. “It’s less about spending big and more about choosing a setting where both people feel comfortable. In many cases, that actually improves the odds. A relaxed environment can take the pressure off and make the moment feel more genuine – something that ultimately gives you a better chance of hearing ‘yes.’”