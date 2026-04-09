//Georgia Tax Revenue Up 4.8% in March

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ATLANTA – Georgia reports increased tax collections in March, driven by gains in sales and corporate taxes.

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ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in the month of March totaled $2.62 billion, for an increase of $120.4 million, or 4.8%, compared to March 2025, when net tax collections totaled $2.5 billion for the month. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections through three quarters totaled $24.5 billion, for an increase of 463.6 million, or 1.9%, compared to March FY 2025, when net tax collections totaled roughly $24.04 billion.

The changes within the following tax categories account for March’s overall net tax revenue increase:

Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections for March totaled slightly more than $1.13 billion, for an increase of $3.3 million, or 0.3%, compared to FY 2025, when net Individual Tax revenue totaled $1.13 billion.

The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combine for the net increase:

Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) increased by $33.1 million or 4.7%.

Income Tax Withholding payments were up by $19.6 million, or 1.2%, over March 2025.

Individual Income Tax Return payments increased by $8.2 million, or 6.7%, from FY 2025.

Individual Income Tax Estimated payments increased by $3.3 million, or 18.4%, over last year.

All other Individual Tax categories, including Non-Resident Tax payments, were up a combined $5.3 million.

Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections in March totaled $1.55 billion, for an increase of $110.8 million, or 7.7%, over last year. Net Sales and Use Tax increased by $71.5 million, or 10.3%, from FY 2025, when net Sales Tax totaled $691.9 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled $774.6 million, for an increase of $46.7 million, or 6.4%, while Sales Tax refunds declined by $7.4 million.

Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections for the month increased by $44.9 million, or 13.7%, compared to March FY 2025, when net Corporate Tax revenues totaled $327 million for the month.

The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net increase:

Corporate Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) were down $8.9 million or 16.3% from FY 2025.

Corporate Income Tax Return payments increased by $12.1 million, or 7.9%, compared to FY 2025.

All other Corporate Tax payments, including S-Corp Return payments, were up a combined $23.9 million.

Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections during the month increased by $0.9 million, or 0.5%, from last year when motor fuel tax collections totaled $176.1 million in March of FY 2025.

Motor Vehicle – Tag, Title & Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fee collections increased by $0.2 million, or 0.5%, while Title ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections decreased by $4 million or 5.8%.