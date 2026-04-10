//Lowndes 911 Staff Recognized at State Conference

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LOWNDES CO. – Two Lowndes County 911 employees received statewide awards for emergency communications excellence.

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Lowndes County, Georgia: Two members of Lowndes County 911 were recently recognized for their outstanding service and dedication to emergency communications during the annual Georgia Emergency Communications Conference (GECC), held this past March. The conference is a joint effort of Georgia’s chapters of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and the National Emergency Number Association (NENA).

Lowndes County Communications Sergeant Julie Tinsley and Communications Specialist Casey Russell both received prestigious statewide honors recognizing their commitment to serving the public and supporting emergency response operations.

Sgt. Tinsley, a 19-year veteran of Lowndes County 911 and a Region 8 Board Officer with Georgia NENA, received the 2025 Thomas Wahl Legacy Award for her continued commitment and service to the emergency communications profession. This distinguished award is personally selected by the President of Georgia’s NENA chapter and recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and long-standing contributions to the field.

Communications Specialist Casey Russell, the longest serving employee at Lowndes County 911 with nearly 34 years of service, was nominated by his peers and selected to receive the 2025 Communications Officer of the Year Award. The award recognizes Russell’s exemplary performance, extensive knowledge and dedication to duty that consistently goes above and beyond the call of service.

“Public safety begins with the men and women who answer the call,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager. “Sgt. Tinsley and Specialist Russell represent the very best of Lowndes County. Their experience, leadership and dedication ensure our first responders and residents receive the highest level of service during critical moments.”

“Sgt. Tinsley and Specialist Russell are tremendous assets to our team,” said Tonya Davis, Lowndes County 911 Director.” “Julie’s leadership and commitment to advancing emergency communications across the region is to be commended, and Casey’s decades of experience and dedication set the standard for excellence in our center.”

Lowndes County 911 provides critical emergency communication services for residents and first responders for Lowndes and Echols Counties, handling thousands of calls each year and ensuring timely coordination of law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services.