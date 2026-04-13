//Lowndes 911 Celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

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LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County 911 is celebrating the second full week of April (April 12-18, 2026) as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

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Lowndes County, Georgia – Lowndes County 911 is celebrating the second full week of April (April 12-18, 2026) as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This week, sponsored by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International and celebrated annually, honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.

Public safety communication involves the delivery of critical information to fellow agencies to share information and coordinate effective incident response. Additionally, it includes providing timely event details to residents and community members to help ensure their safety.

“Telecommunicators are the First, First Responders and the heart of public safety. We are the vital link for keeping emergency responders and citizens safe. The importance of Telecommunicators and what our employees do cannot be overstated,” said Lowndes County 911 Director Tonya Davis.

Lowndes County 911 proudly serves the residents of Lowndes County, including the cities of Valdosta, Hahira, Remerton, and Lake Park, as well as Echols County. With a dedicated team of 41 staff members, the center handles a significant volume of emergency and non-emergency calls. In 2025 alone, Lowndes County 911 managed 98,583 emergency calls, 83,916 non-emergency calls, made 55,902 outgoing calls, and processed a total of 223,762 calls for service.

Dispatchers are trained to take information, keep callers on the line to calm them, and gather as much information as needed.

“It takes a special person to do this job, and also a highly trained one,” said Davis. All 911 employees are state-certified through POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training).”

“Our Public Safety Telecommunicators here in Lowndes County do an exceptional job,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager. “They are often the unsung heroes of emergency response, serving as the’ first point of contact in critical situations. Their ability to respond quickly, accurately, and calmly under pressure is vital. We are extremely proud of Lowndes County 911 and are grateful for the dedication and outstanding service they provide to our community.”